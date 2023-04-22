Palm Tree Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, venue, and more

The highly anticipated Palm Tree Music Festival has just announced its third annual event, set to take place on June 24 in Westhampton, New York. This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with an all-star lineup that includes Calvin Harris and Kygo.

After wowing crowds with his career-spanning set at Coachella Valley, Calvin Harris is gearing up to perform at the Palm Tree Music Festival. Fans can expect to hear his biggest hits, including Summer, Feel So Close, and This Is What You Came For.

Tickets for the event are currently available on the Palm Tree Music Festival website: https://www.palmtreemusicfestival.com/

The ticket pricing for the festival is as follows:

General Admission - 299$

VIP Tickets - 499$

Platinum Ticket - 1,199$

Parking Pass - 50$

Calvin Harris and Kygo to headline the Palm Tree Music Festival with several other artists

At the Palm Tree Music Festival 2023, attendees can expect to be treated to a diverse lineup of world-class musical acts, ranging from up-and-coming artists to some of the biggest names in the industry.

The artists performing at this year's festival include:

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris is a Scottish DJ, singer-songwriter, and record producer. He first gained international recognition for his collaboration with Rihanna on the hit single We Found Love. Harris has released multiple successful albums and singles and has won numerous awards, including several Grammy Awards. He is known for tracks including One Kiss, Feels, This Is What You Came For, Sweet Nothing, and more.

Kygo

Kygo is a Norwegian DJ, record producer, and songwriter known for his tropical house sound. He gained popularity with his remixes of songs by artists like Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye, and later released his original music, including the hit single Stole the Show. Kygo has collaborated with many popular artists and has performed at major music festivals around the world.

Loud Luxury

Loud Luxury is a Canadian DJ duo consisting of Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace. They gained international recognition with their hit single Body featuring Brando in 2018. The duo has since released several successful singles and remixes, and has collaborated with artists like Bryce Vine and Pitbull.

Sam Feldt

Sam Feldt is a Dutch DJ, record producer, and entrepreneur. He is known for his melodic deep house sound and has released several successful singles and remixes, including Show Me Love and Post Malone. Feldt has also founded his own record label, Heartfeldt Records, which focuses on promoting sustainability and raising awareness about climate change.

Chantel Jeffries

Chantel Jeffries is an American model, DJ, and social media star. She gained popularity on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube before transitioning into a career in music. Jeffries has released several successful singles, including Wait featuring Offset and Vory, and has performed at major music festivals and events. She is also known for her collaborations with other popular artists and her work as a fashion model.

The Palm Tree Music Festival was founded by Kygo and his manager Myles Shears in 2018

The Palm Tree Music Festival is one of the flagship events organized by Palm Tree Crew, a diversified holding company founded by Kygo and his manager, Myles Shears. The festival is a celebration of music, culture, and community, and has become a much-anticipated event for music lovers around the world.

The first Palm Tree Music Festival was held in 2018 in Norway, Kygo's home country. The festival was an instant success, drawing in thousands of music fans from across the globe to experience a weekend filled with world-class music, stunning visuals, and a festive atmosphere that embodied the spirit of Palm Tree Crew.

Since its debut, the festival has grown in popularity and has expanded to include other locations around the world. So far, the festival has been held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, bringing a unique Palm Tree Crew vibe to different parts of the world.

One of the unique aspects of the Palm Tree Music Festival is the sense of community and connection that it fosters. The festival is designed to bring people together from all walks of life, creating a shared experience and a feeling of belonging. This focus on the community is something that is reflected in the Palm Tree Crew brand and it is a key part of what makes the company so successful.

Overall, the Palm Tree Music Festival is a celebration of music, culture, and community, and is a testament to Kygo and Shear. With its unique blend of music, art, and immersive experiences, the festival is sure to continue to be a much-loved event for music enthusiasts around the world.

