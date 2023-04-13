Fortnite x Coachella collaboration: Rewards, Challenges, Cosmetics, and more

Fortnite x Coachella is back, and this time around, the celebrations are going to be larger than life. While thousands of fans will flock to attend the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, millions more will be able to join in on the fun in-game. Coachella is returning to the metaverse, and to kick things off, the official launch of Coachella Island will take place on April 14 at 3 PM ET.

This will be a brand new destination for creator-made music and art experiences in-game and is a continuation of the shared collaborative effort between Fortnite and Coachella. The ultimate goal is to showcase, empower and reward artists, but that's not all.

Fortnite's Coachella Forever Collaboration

The crowning jewel of this collaboration will be Coachella Island (Island Code: 5449-4207-1280). Built by creators from Alliance Studios, it's inspired by the festival’s well-known landscape and features a music-reactive island with desert mountains, polo fields, palm trees and a day-to-night cycle.

The island also features the Art Park, home to three new art installations, recreated by Fortnite community creators, and a gallery of Fortography. Fan-made submissions are currently on display in the Art Park as well. It also features two new art installations found at this year's festival from Maggie West and Güvenç Özel, reimagined for the virtual world in a way only Fortnite makes possible.

Rainbow colored mountains, why not! (Image via Epic Games and Coachella)

There will also be virtual replicas of the festival's most notable art installations including Spectra, the Coachella Ferris Wheel and balloon chains. But it would be a collaboration with just art, now would it?

In addition to the beautifully designed Coachella island, there will be Challenges/Quests as well. Players will be able to compete in speedruns and participate in team-versus-team minigames. Lastly, given that this is a musical experience, a variety of songs by Coachella 2023 performer Porter Robinson will be playing at all times. This will provide a soundscape that will evolve the island over time.

It's time to bring out the Boogie Bomb! (Image via Epic Games and Coachella)

Coming to the other main attraction, it wouldn't be a collaboration without cosmetics. On that front, Fortnite's Item Shop will feature two new Outfits alongside other cosmetic items associated with them. Here's the complete list:

Desert Dawn Lyric (Outfit)

Sunset Alto (Outfit)

Airflow Vibes (Back Bling)

Sunset Swirl (Back Bling)

Cact-Eye (Emoticon)

Head In The Cloud (Emoticon)

Desert Breeze (wrap)

Look At The Sky (Music)

Electropalm Staff (Harvesting Tool)

Crystalline Cactus (Harvesting Tool)

Hi-Fi Cacti (Spray)

Coachella Sunset (Spray)

Coachella Island (Loading Screen)

Note: Some cosmetic items can only be obtained by completing Challenges/Quests on Coachella Island.

Ask Me and Slide Stride Emotes featuring Bad Bunny and Burna Boy (Image via Epic Games and Coachella)

In addition to cosmetic items, players will also be able to acquire the new Ask Me and Slide Stride Emotes featuring music by Coachella 2023 artists Bad Bunny and Burna Boy. Last but not least, players can also tune into Icon Radio in-game to enjoy songs from artists featured on Coachella’s 2023 lineup.

Note: Fortnite x Coachella cosmetic items will be available for purchase from the Item Stop starting Thursday, April 13 at 8:00PM Eastern Time.

