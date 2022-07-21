Porter Robinson reveals xQc inspired him to make FL Studio tutorials

In a recent stream uploaded to Riot Games' Twitch channel, American musician and DJ Porter Robinson offered to help Natsumiii with the intricacies of FL Studio. FL Studio is a software program that allows users to generate digitalized audio from scratch by recording and storing it.

While streaming League of Legends with Lily "LilyPichu," Wendy "Natsumiii" and Abe "Baboabe," the 30-year-old musician revealed his favored instruments, along with the ability to operate FL Studios. Upon hearing that Natsumiii, a fellow musician, found the software to be complex, Porter was quick to offer help.

Porter Robinson promises to teach Natsumiii about FL Studio

Natsumiii is notable for being associated with the OfflineTV squad. However, she is also known for her musical covers and skill with various instruments. Being in the music industry, her producers often ask her to use FL Studios for remixes. However, in yesterday's stream, she spoke about her troubles with the software. She revealed:

"I'm so used to using janky stuff like Audition and stuff and then recently like a producer told me try FL Studio and I was like "I'm lost, I need to watch like 20 YouTube videos (to learn)""

Upon seeing the streamer confused, Porter Robinson went on to offer his help. He added:

"I will give you the tutorial."

He then recounted how watching xQc learn the program prompted him to give out tutorials as well. He further revealed his longstanding relationship with the program, exclaiming:

"I saw a stream recently of I think somebody was trying to teach xQc how to produce in FL and it was so cute, it was so charming and I was like I wanna give somebody this same tutorial. So if you ever need a (guide)...I've been looking at this f***ing program for uh let's see...18 years."

Fans react to Porter's tutorials

Viewers found the entire clip to be amusing. Many even drew parallels between Porter Robinson and the 'Juicer' himself by commenting on their similar haircuts. The clip received multiple comments after being shared on r/LivestreamFail:

Porter Robinson has a Twitch channel himself with over 59K followers. Although he is not as regular as full-time streamers, he uploads fairly often. His streams mostly include League of Legends gameplay.

