Porter Robinson gets trolled in-game while streaming his new music for League of Legends

Porter Robinson is the American musician and singer behind the recent League of Legends Star Guardian trailer. The music video featuring Kai’Sa, Akali, Xayah and Rakan has garnered a lot of praise from much of the gaming community. Furthermore, Robinson himself is a League player and often streams on Twitch.

The new patch adds his music to the game, both as a menu and in-game soundtrack. As expected, Robinson was excited about the prospect of hearing his own music in a game he adores and had a 'secret porter stream' after the new patch went live.

But when he sought out his in-game compatriots for their thoughts on the new music, the answer was less than ideal.

"Hate it": Opponent trolls Porter Robinson about his music in recent League of Legends update

A clip from Robinson's stream went viral after a player blatantly lambasted the new in-game music added in the latest update. The player inadvertently criticized the creator of said music to his proverbial face. For context, the latest trailer for Star Guardians visits a tragic alternate storyline and has been widely appreciated by fans.

porter robinson @porterrobinson getting indescribable chills logging into league and hearing bits of my music playing in-game ;-; getting indescribable chills logging into league and hearing bits of my music playing in-game ;-;

While playing with the new update, Porter Robinson decided to ask everyone in his match about their opinion of the new music. Not even a minute into one of his games, he wrote this in chat:

"What do ya'll think of this music?"

Within seconds, an opponent, Malphite, quipped:

"Hate it."

Porter, plausibly surprised at the quick response, started to write the common expression, "Bruh." However, he decided otherwise and left an ironic statement:

"Same."

Shortly after this, Porter Robinson joked about surrendering by typing the assigned code in the chat, signaling his apparent loss of confidence:

"ff"

Of course, it being the early stages of the match, the surrender command was not initiated. The subsequent trolling and mocker aimed at Robinson left viewers in stitches. Unsurprisingly, the clip blew up on social media and YouTube.

There was a silver lining, though, as the opposing Yasuo seemed delighted with the music:

"I like it."

Reactions to the clip

Porter Robinson is a fairly well-known artist and his recent music for League of Legends has made him quite famous in the community. Fans watching his stream were delighted with the hilarious incident:

Chat reactions (Image via PorterRobinson/Twitch)

Many Redditors discussing the clip wondered if people even play the MOBA with music on:

Riot is known for having good music in their games, be it League of Legends or Valorant. Porter Robinson's Everything Goes On is no exception, and has been praised for being a good background score for the tragic story behind the Star Guardian trailer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far