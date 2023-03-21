Panda Bear and Sonic Boom US 2023 Tour: Dates, venues, tickets, where to buy

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have announced their Reset 2023 US tour. The dates include shows in major cities such as Boston, New York City, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

The duo released their music video for the song In My Body ahead of the tour announcement. The music video has already garnered buzz among fans.

Tour tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, March 25, at Panda Bear’s official website. Once tickets are on sale, they will also be available at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Fans of Panda Bear (aka Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox) and Sonic Boom (aka Spaceman 3’s Peter Kember) will no doubt be thrilled by the upcoming tour, as the musical ensemble Braxe + Falcon are going to join them for the US leg of the tour.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom's Reset Tour will commence in Manchester and end in Torremolinos

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom will kick-off their Reset Tour on April 19 in Manchester, before coming to the US. The duo will end their trek in Europe.

Here are the complete details of the dates and venues:

April 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK Band on the Wall

April 20, 2023 - Glasgow, UK Room 2

April 21, 2023 - Belfast, UK God’s Waiting Room, Banana Block

April 22, 2023 - Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club

April 23, 2023 - Coventry, UK The Reel Store

April 25, 2023 - Bristol, UK The Fleece

April 26, 2023 - Brighton, UK Komedia

April 27, 2023 - London, UK Studio 9294

April 29, 2023 - Braga, PT Gnration

June 10, 2023 - Helsinki, FI Sideways Festival

June 30, 2023 - Barcelona, ES Vida Festival

July 01, 2023 - Paris, FR Days Off Festival

July 06-09, 2023 - Winnipeg, CA Winnipeg Folk Fest

July 18, 2023 - Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

July 19, 2023 - Washington, DC 930 Club

July 21, 2023 - New York, NY Knockdown Center

July 22, 2023 - Chicago, IL Pitchfork Festival

July 28, 2023 - Brno, CZ Pop Messe

August 06, 2023 - Katowice, PL OFF Festival

August 13, 2023 - Castelbuono, IT Ypsigrock Festival

August 26, 2023 - Torremolinos, ES Canela Party

Braxe + Falcon will support Panda Bear and Sonic Boom at their Boston, Washington, DC, and New York shows.

Braxe + Falcon collaborated with Panda Bear on an EP in 2022

Braxe + Falcon is a French music production duo consisting of Alan Braxe and Fred Falke. Both Alan Braxe and Fred Falke have been active in the electronic dance music scene since the late 1990s, and they joined forces in 2015 to form Braxe + Falcon.

Braxe + Falcon's music can be described as a blend of disco, house, and funk with a focus on catchy melodies and infectious beats. They have released several singles and remixes, including Intro, Statue, and Running.

One of their best well-known tracks is Intro, which was released in 2015 and features a sample from the classic disco track Get Down Saturday Night by Oliver Cheatham. The track received widespread acclaim and was played at clubs and festivals around the world.

Braxe + Falcon's music has been described as uplifting, feel-good, and perfect for dancing. They have become known for their collaborations with other artists, including Cinnamon Chasers and Alex Metric.

Poll : 0 votes