Pantera European Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates and more

American heavy-metal band Pantera have announced additional tour dates for their European tour set to kick off next year.

Earlier this year, the band announced a reunion tour, 20 years after they last performed in 2001. Hitting the road are the surviving members of Pantera, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, along with Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist Zakk Wylde, and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, starting in May in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The nine-date tour will conclude on June 24 at the Tons of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway.

In a social media post, Charlie Benante shared photos of the band’s rehearsal with the caption:

"So much heart and soul is going into it. This is all about the love for Vinnie and Dime, the fans and the music that these four created. I’m really enjoying playing these songs — they sound great! It’s very emotional and it’s just starting to hit me… See you soon, I need a drink."

All about Pantera's 2023 European Tour tickets

A fan presale for Bulgaria and Romania shows will go live at 10:00 am CET/PT on November 23, with the general on-sale going live on November 25 at 10:00 am CET, via the band's official website.

A Live Nation presale for Pantera’s Budapest show will go live on November 23 at 10:00 am CET, and will go on general sale from November 25, at 10:00 am CET.

Tickets for the Austria show will be available from November 24 at 10:00 am CET, and tickets for the Poland shows will be available from November 29 at 10:00 am CET, via the band's official website.

For the Czech Republic show, the Live Nation, artist and venue presale will go live on November 23 at 10:00 am CET. The general on sale for these shows will go live on November 25 at 10:00 am CET.

Tickets for the Berlin and Hamburg shows will be available from November 23 at 10:00 am CET, while tickets for the Denmark show are currently available via the band’s official website.

What are Pantera's 2023 European Tour dates?

May 26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

May 27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

May 30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

May 31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

Jun. 2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

Jun. 2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

Jun. 05 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Jun. 10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

Jun. 12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Jun. 13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

Jun. 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

Jun. 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

Jun. 22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

Pantera is set to perform at a number of festivals in December 2022

Earlier this year, the band announced that they would headline a number of festivals in South America. Pantera is slated to perform on the following dates and festivals:

Dec. 02 - Texicoco, Mexico - Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

Dec. 06 - Monterrey, Mexico – Monterrey Metal Fest

Dec. 09 - Bogotá, Colombia – Knotfest Colombia

Dec. 11 - Santiago, Chile - Knotfest Chile

Dec. 12 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Dec. 15 - São Paulo, Brazil – Vibra São Paulo (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Dec. 18 - São Paulo, Brazil – Knotfest Brazil

The heavy metal band was formed in 1981 by the Abbott brothers, including drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell. The lineup of the band also included bassist Rex Brown and lead vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Dimebag Darrell passed away in 2004 during a live concert and his brother Vinne Paul died in 2018 due to heart disease.

