Paper Girls Season 1 cast list: Sofia Rosinsky, Riley Lai Nelet and others to star in Prime Video show

The live-action graphic novel adaptation of Paper Girls now has a release date, and viewers will rejoice to know that it is coming to their screens soon. Following the story of four teenage paper girls in 1988 Ohio, who suddenly find themselves facing a paranormal situation, the series holds out much promise.

Fraught with adventure and time travel, the series is coming soon on July 29, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video, and it is sure to be an exciting watch. The series is adapted from a graphic novel written by Saga’s Brian K. Vaughan with artwork by Cliff Chiang. Stephany Folsom serves as the showrunner of the series. Folsom is joined by Vaughan and Chiang, who are the executive producers.

The cast of Paper Girls

Here is the cast list of the upcoming Prime Video series:

Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng

Riley Lai Nelet is a budding young actress who we may remember from the 2018 sci-fi Altered Carbon and the 2016 feature American Housewife. Commenting on her previous roles, the actress has said,

“I have to say that Altered Carbon was definitely a very intense show to start off with and it was a nice introduction to the very high stakes scenes that we do in Paper Girls as well as the sci-fi aspect of it.”

Erin is the 12-year-old protagonist of Asian descent in the series Paper Girls. Erin recently moved to Stony Stream with her family and she attends a Catholic school called St. Pete's.

Sofia Rosinsky as MacKenzie Coyle

Sofia Rosinsky is a 16-year-old American actress known for starring in The Other Side of the Door, a 2016 horror feature. The role won her a Young Artist Award and a Young Entertainer Award, in the category of Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actress. She also played Zora Morris in Fast Layne, a Disney miniseries.

Rosinsky has been cast as the teenage Mac in the Prime Video series. Mac exhibits a hot-headed, tomboyish personality and can often be narrow-minded and homophobic. She comes from a blue-collar Irish-Catholic family, and has learned to idolize her older brother, intending to follow in his footsteps.

A seasoned actress, Rosinsky also runs a production company with her older sister, Alexis. They produced the critically acclaimed short film Faery.

Others starring in Paper Girls

The Prime Video series also stars Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, and Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, the other two paper girls who accompany Mac and Erin on a time-travelling adventure.

Apart from the main cast, the series also features a host of supporting cast members. The list is as follows:

Ali Wong as Big Erin

Adina Porter as Prioress

Nate Corddry as Larry

Kellee Stewart as Dr. Carol Quilkin

Daniel Rashid as Heck

Maren Lord as Lauren

Marika Engelhardt as Jennifer Coyle

Meg Thalken as Meemaw

Quetta Carpenter as Nora Brandman

Rebecca Spence as Alice

Joshua L. Green as Marcus

Christopher Shyer as Ozzie

Tune in to Prime Video on Friday, July 29, 2022, to catch the adventurous and amazing four embarking on an adventure of a lifetime!

