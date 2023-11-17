Paris Christmas Waltz cast list: Matthew Morrison, Jen Lilley, and others star in GAF movie

After The Christmas Waltz, people are gearing up for the sequel, Paris Christmas Waltz, which is a part of the Great American Family’s Great American Christmas programming block. Starring Matthew Morrison and Jen Lilley, the movie follows Emma (Lilley) giving up her job for a colleague with a family who will be able to retain his position.

Little does she know where life will take her next as she encounters a professional dancer, Leo (Morrison). When the duo gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the novice to join the pro and sweep all of Paris off of its feet, what unfolds next? Shot in the magical city of Paris, the movie promises to sweep viewers off their feet, too.

Who stars in Paris Christmas Waltz?

Matthew Morrison

Expand Tweet

Matthew James Morrison is once again making a come-back on television with Paris Christmas Waltz. He is an American actor, dancer, and singer, best known for his role as Will Schuester on the Fox television show Glee (2009–2015). In Paris Christmas Waltz, the actor stars in the leading role of Leo, a professional Waltz artist.

Primarily a theater artist, he has starred in multiple Broadway and off-Broadway productions, with notable roles such as Link Larkin in the original Broadway cast of Hairspray (2002), Fabrizio Nacarelli in the original Broadway cast of the musical The Light in the Piazza, and J.M. Barrie in the original Broadway cast of Finding Neverland (2015-2016). He has also been nominated for a Tony Award.

Morrison has also starred as the Grinch in NBC's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! (2020). Additionally, he served as a judge on two reality dance competition shows on television, The Greatest Dancer on BBC One and So You Think You Can Dance on Fox. Morrison has released three solo albums, Matthew Morrison (2011), Where It All Began (2013), and Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison (2020).

Jennifer Lilley

Expand Tweet

Jennifer Lilley is an American actress and singer who gained widespread recognition for playing a supporting role in the 2011 film The Artist. She stars as Emma Harries, a novice Waltz dancer in the upcoming GAF movie, Paris Christmas Waltz.

She has also temporarily portrayed Maxie Jones on the ABC soap opera General Hospital from September 2011 to August 2012 and appeared as Theresa Donovan on NBC's soap opera Days of Our Lives from July 2013 to November 2016 and again from May to July 2018.

Lilley has also starred in several movies for Hallmark Channel, like A Dash of Love (2016), Yes, I Do (2018) and Mingle All the Way (2018). In 2022, the actor decided to switch from Hallmark, and she signed a four-film deal with GAC Media, who owns the Great American Family channel.

Others starring in Paris Christmas Waltz

Expand Tweet

Apart from the two leading actors who play the main characters in the movie, there are a number of other talented artists who have joined the cast of the holiday movie, taking on various supporting characters. The cast consists of:

Paul Freeman as Henry

Jade Ewen as Giselle

Stephanie Siadatan as Cece

Remus Stanescu as Georges

Eduard Moca as a judge on the dance competition

While GAF has not yet announced the release date of the movie, we can expect Paris Christmas Waltz to arrive soon, next month, during the holiday season.