When did Jen Lilley and Jason Wayne get married? Relationship explored as couple welcomes baby girl together

On May 12, Days of Our Lives star Jen Lilley and her husband Jason Wayne welcomed their fourth child, daughter Jacqueline. As per PEOPLE, Jacqueline was born just after midnight on Thursday.

The publication further reported that the baby came in at over 7 lbs. They also mentioned a statement from Lilley, who told PEOPLE,

"Jackie means 'God will protect her,' Grace means 'God will empower her.'"

Lilley and Wayne already share three other children. The couple adopted Kayden (5) in 2019 and then Jeffrey (3) a year later. They also have an older daughter, Julie, born to the couple in July 2019. The actress reportedly delivered Jackie within seven minutes of admission, which is a massive contrast to almost 22 hours of labor during the birth of Julie.

Furthermore, Lilley revealed that this pregnancy was surprising and prayed to God, as she had a history of miscarriages.

Jen Lilley and Jason Wayne's relationship timeline: Exploring their marriage

The pair reportedly met via an online dating portal in 2004 and have been together ever since. Jen Lilley and Jason Wayne got married three years later, on May 26, 2007, which means that they have been together for almost 15 years.

During a 2018 interview with Parade magazine, Jen Lilley opened up about her husband. She said:

"No, my husband Jason is the sweetest, kindest, most secure man I know. Jason knows he's had my heart for over 14 years, and it's his forever."

In their relationship, Jen Lilley and her husband (both 37 now) suffered the tragic loss of their stillborn baby circa 2018. Their stillborn child was terminated after around a 12-week miscarriage. Lilley announced the sad news via her Instagram post on October 17, 2018. She shared a picture with one of her sons at an airport terminal with a lengthy caption, which mentioned:

"Yes, like 1 out of every 4 women, I've miscarried. When it happened, I was devastated and felt so alone. I was 12 weeks along, just a week from telling my family, and beyond excited. I remember talking with my mom who said I had to tell my siblings because they needed to know I actually experienced heartache too, and I wasn't picture perfect. It hit me like a ton of bricks."

Following their blissful marriage nearing almost two decades in a couple of years, the pair became highly involved with NGOs. As per reports, nonprofits like Childhelp help children of abuse with mentorship and other support. The couple has also been involved with ECPAT (End Child Prostitution and Trafficking) and The Dave Thomas Foundation.

The Hallmark channel star was also awarded the National Educators Award for her contributions to helping children. It is expected that the celebrity couple will continue their charitable and philanthropic work.

