Paris Harvey video: Girl shoots cousin and herself during Instagram livestream 

12-year-old Paris Harvey accidentally shot her 14-year-old cousin, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself during an Instagram livestream. The cousins had gathered for a family birthday party in downtown St. Louis, in Missouri, when the incident took place.

Police responded to the location shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday. Family members have since called the tragedy a “freak accident.”

During the party, the two children were filming a video together in a bathroom as they played with a gun. According to Post-Dispatch, the video showed Paris Harvey reaching for the gun when it hit her. Both kids were reportedly fatally shot in the head.

Law enforcement has not released the results of the investigation. It remains unclear who will be charged for the shooting. Police officers have deemed the incident to be a murder-suicide. The family, however, does not believe so.

Paris Harvey’s mother Shinise Harvey told the publication:

“It was no murder. It wasn't a suicide. It was a freak accident. It happened.”

The mother stated that the cousins were not allowed to attend the event but gave in after they endlessly pleaded with her to join. Shinise admitted to not seeing the video the children had recorded and stated that the cousins were attempting to “be too hip.” She continued:

“No matter how good we try to raise our kids, they still are going to venture off.”

Kids' grandmother admits that the children should not have been in possession of the gun

Susan Dyson, the grandmother of the children, told the newspaper that the kids were not involved in an argument. She believed that the gun they were playing with was not meant to go off by any means. She also stated that the children should not have been holding the gun in the first place. She added:

“They were playing with the gun when they shouldn't have been. Of course, they shouldn't have been doing it. I think it just went off. It went off by mistake.”

Family members told the news outlet that Paris and Kuaron were incredibly close and called each other brother and sister. They would often facetime each other, rap together, create videos and pull pranks together.

Paris Harvey’s aunt Angel Dyson told the outlet that the two often acted much “older than they were."

A GoFundMe page has been created for the two children by their respective family members to help pay for the funeral expenses. Kuaron Harvey’s fundraiser had amassed $742 at the time of writing this article while Paris Harvey’s page had raised $966.

