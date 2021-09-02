Party From Hell cast: Meet April Martucci, Jackie Moore and others from Lifetime thriller

Party From Hell is one of Lifetime's mystery films that is slated to be released as the curtains are set to fall on the network's Fear the Cheer programming event.

The film follows a mother whose world turns upside when she learns that the party planner she had hired for a special occasion has an agenda of her own.

The official synopsis for Party From Hell reads:

Denise is a loving mother and wife running a successful startup, when she hires a professional party planner with a personal vendetta who turns her world upside down.

April Martucci as Denise Allen in Party From Hell

Born in a New York City suburb, this Party From Hell star is no stranger to the spotlight. As a child she did a couple of print modeling projects. Later, she would wrap up school early to attend the Joffrey Ballet School. She even took up theater at Herbert Berghof Studio and performed in several plays. Martucci also traveled to Havana, Cuba to study Afro-Cuban dance and salsa.

She recently played Dr. Stone in one of Lifetime's thrillers, Lethal Love Triangle. In 2020, Martucci appeared in Slipped, Stray Dogs, and Coyote Hills.

Unlike her peers, Martucci likes to keep herself off of social media. Her website reads:

"Martucci describes herself as an introvert, but she also says she has a lot of common sense and street smarts which she attributes to being raised by her Italian-American father who is from the Bronx, NY. Since being in Los Angeles, her commercial credits include high-profile brands such as: McDonalds, Timberland, Nestea, Uniqlo, and Heineken."

Jackie Moore as Molly Cole

Moore has an interesting backstory. At age 14, she was discovered by a Ford model scout at a mall. Three months later, she was on Teen Vogue. Since then, she has featured in several small roles until booking six lead roles. Moore is known for her performances in Westworld, Nightmare Best Friend, and Happily Never After.

Party From Hell premieres September 3, Friday on Lifetime at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For those not based in the United States, using a VPN is a good idea. Alternatively, it can be streamed on Fubo TV and Sling TV. For more information, check local listings.

Party From Hell also stars Nicolette Langley, Matt Pohlkamp, Eric Roberts and Nicholas Heard in key roles.

