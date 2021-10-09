Paskho on 'Shark Tank': What is the cost and how to buy Patrick Robinson's job-creating clothing line?

Critically acclaimed business show, Shark Tank, is set to return with Season 13 on October 8. ABC looks forward to introducing various budding entrepreneurs and business pitches to its motivated fanbase.

Participants get to turn their ideas into million dollar companies by impressing the billionaire judges, who are referred to as "sharks." Last season, the unscripted show created history as it gained its highest viewership in three years.

One of the most promising contestants this season is Patrick Robinson. The fashion designer pitches Paskho, his “eco-friendly lifestyle apparel." Robinson is a seasoned designer and has worked for fashion giants like Armani, Perry Ellis and Anne Klein. Patrick aspires to bring back manufacturing in America.

What is Paskho?

Patrick Robinson pitches Paskho, his “eco-friendly lifestyle apparel.” Patrick has worked with some of the biggest names in the design industry over a span of 20 years. He also ran his own clothing line from 1996 to 2002. Paskho was founded 7 years ago and focuses on making clothing more sustainable while providing employment to Americans.

Paskho designs the pieces and their employees help sew them. Patrick aims to create jobs in areas where job opportunities are dwindling due to outsourcing clothing overseas. This also helps save money on shipping.

Paskho has sewing pods in Gee’s Bend, Alabama – an underserved community of color. To date the “Community Made Initiative” has employed over 52 people and paid out over $230,000 in wages.

Sustainability is a huge part of Robinson's goal. The fashion industry generates 8% of greenhouse gas emissions, much higher than even the airline industry! Robinson believes his community of local makers is way more sustainable than traditional fashion manufacturing.

The Shark Tank contestant managed to fund his first line of clothing with a Kickstarter campaign that raised $68,770. Will he be able to impress the "sharks" on the panel and expand further?

What is the price range of Paskho and where to buy it?

Paskho's clothing looks sophisticated and is on the higher side of the price range. For example, trousers cost between $100-$200, blazers are around $300 and shirts are between $68-$88.

You can shop for the sustainable clothing line at www.paskho.com.

About Shark Tank Season 13

Shark Tank is an American business reality television show that premiered in 2009. It showcases entrepreneurs presenting business ideas to a panel of five investors, whom the show refers to as "sharks."

Not only will the contestants need a good business plan, but they will have to convince Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Emma Grede that they can run the business and elevate it to the standards expected by the "sharks."

The official synopsis of Shark Tank reads:

“The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”

The new season of the critically acclaimed reality show premieres Friday, October 8 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

