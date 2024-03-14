Paul Chase and Tina Malone: Relationship timeline explored as Brookside star announces husband's death

Brookside star Tina Malone announced the death of her husband, Paul Chase, via social media on March 13. No additional information, such as his cause of death or funeral details, was provided.

Malone and Chase met at a fitness boot camp, where the latter worked as a personal trainer. The couple tied the knot in 2010 before they divorced in 2019 after a couple of years of financial struggles and mental health issues. They were reunited the following year and have an 11-year-old daughter named Flame.

Tina Malone and Paul Chase have a 19-year age gap

Announcing her husband's death on social media, Tina Malone, aged 61, revealed that she was left in "total heartbreak" after her husband's death. The actress wrote:

"It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated."

Paul Chase was 42 at the time of his death. According to The Sun, Paul Chase was 28 years old when he met Shameless star Tina Malone. The actress, who struggled with weight issues and body image at the time, was enrolled in a fitness boot camp before undergoing two gastric surgeries.

The couple were engaged on New Year's Eve in 2009 and tied the knot in 2010. The last two years of marriage were filled with turmoil as they struggled to make ends meet due to financial issues and brushes with the law.

In 2017, Malone was arrested for possession of cocaine at her pantomime performance of Sleeping Beauty, which left her feeling suicidal after her mental health took a sharp downturn.

In an interview with The Daily Star, she confessed that she had written suicide notes to her mother and her husband, revealing that she "felt like a burden to everybody" at the time.

According to Metro, Paul Chase was also facing his own struggles at the time, after he lost his job caring for delinquent teenagers. The following months saw him spiral into depression and alcoholism, eventually ending in a relationship breakdown after 18 months. Malone announced the news to the public via social media in 2019, writing:

“With great sadness i wrote this myself and paul have split up after 11 yrs together!”

The two rekindled their love in 2020, with Malone candidly revealing in an interview with Closer that the "love never went away."

"The love never went away, we're working on things now, our problems were compounded by depression but I learned that in tough times you have to pull together and not apart. We were either arguing, bickering or not talking at all, I'd end up putting Flame to bed and falling asleep next to her," she continued.

In 2012, Malone revealed that they were expecting a child, which saw immense backlash as the actress was 50 years old at the time of her pregnancy. She gave birth to her daughter on December 15, 2012.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror in 2017, she disclosed her wishes to have another child via IVF but ultimately didn't, as Paul Chase was against the idea. Tina Malone previously had a daughter, Danielle, when she was 18 years old.