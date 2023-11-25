The signs of functional depression that are dangerously deceptive

Functional depression is a psychological condition that impacts a person's capacity to perform everyday tasks without expressing apparent symptoms of sadness.

Depression as a condition isn't generally visible. A lot of times, it exists as an underlying shadow in an individual's life, affecting their ability to perform daily tasks without showcasing its general symptoms.

As opposed to the classic form of depression, where the person might show visible signs likr constantly being sad, decline of interest or sleep alterations, functional depression's traits are much more underlying and secretive.

Recognizing this type is crucial, as we have a fixed idea of what depression may look like. We assume that a person with depression is likely to experience intense bouts of sadness and hopelessness. While that's true, depression lies on a continuum.

What are some of the subtle symptoms of functional depression?

Symptoms of depression cause significant distress. (Image via Vecteezy/Muhammad Useng)

We can certainly identify a few symptoms of functional depression early on.

#1 Persistent fatigue

Persistent feelings of tiredness or being drained even when well rested is a classic sign.

This exhaustion can continue despite having a sound sleep at night. That leaves the affected individuals feeling as if they are depleted and lack zeal for their everyday tasks.

#2 Decreased concentration

Functionally depressed people may also grapple with focus and attention abilities. They might find it particularly demanding to finish off tasks or come to decisions, experiencing a brain fog that greatly affects their productivity.

#3 Reduced motivation

Individuals with functional depression are able to manage work. (Image via Pexels/Tatiana Syrikova)

A strong sense of disinterest and lack of indifference in things they once liked doing usually distinguishes functional depression. Hobbies or social involvements lose their charm, leading to a state of detachment and isolation from the world.

#4 Irritability or emotional numbness

Despite being extremely sad, people with functional depression may go through frustration, irritability or feel emotionally numb. They can particularly find it difficult to connect with their inner feelings or express them openly.

#5 Physical manifestations

Mysterious physical illnesses like muscle pain, headaches or digestive problems can start manifesting along with depression. These signs usually have no apparent medical cause but can be linked to the existing emotional state.

Coping strategies for functional depression

Coping strategies can be as simple as incorporating exercise. (Image via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

Try to hold conversations. Having a conversation with a dear friend, family or a trained professional can offer a safe haven to let out emotions and receiving timely treatment.

Forming a daily routine assists in maintaining a strong sense of clarity in daily functioning, which makes it very easy to accomplish tasks and be in a balanced mental state. Practices like meditation, yoga or breath work can greatly help in alleviating stress levels and encourage stillness both in the body and mind.

Involving oneself in regular physical exercise leads to the release of endorphins, which causes in balancing mood and energy levels. Being compassionate to oneself and embracing the facg that it's absolutely normal to not feel normal. That's highly important in managing the effects of functional depression.

Functional depression can be lesser prominent that it's classic form, but its repercussions on everyday tasks can be profound. Timely identification of the symptoms and willing to seek support and care are vital steps in coping and ultimately outgrowing this mental condition.

By embracing its existence and making effective use of coping techniques, people can take small but meaningful steps in taking charge if their well-being and welcoming a natural state storage of joy in their lives.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.