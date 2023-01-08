6 Signs You Have High-Functioning Depression

It can be difficult to manage high-functioning depression, especially if everyone in your life compliments you on how great you're doing when in reality, you're suffering.

People with high-functioning depression frequently experience internal suffering as opposed to external symptoms. You might be managing all your personal duties, engaging in a significant social life, and putting up excellent work in your business. However, amidst all that, you may be experiencing internal depressive symptoms.

What Is High-Functioning Depression?

People with high functioning depression often have to put up a facade. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

It's a type of depression where a person can continue to operate in their daily life and relationships despite feeling depressed.

Depression can appear differently in various people. However, just because a person can function doesn't mean that their symptoms and feelings are any less real or difficult to deal with.

This is the type of depression in which a person is consistently in a poor mood for most of the day or longer. It typically lasts for longer than two months. Some sufferers of high-functioning depression show symptoms for two years or more.

It's not a recognized diagnosis, but the idea and symptoms are very real for many who deal with it.

Signs That You May Have High-Functioning Depression

High-functioning depression may not always be apparent. (Photo via Unsplash/Sydney Sims )

It's possible to be depressed even if you don't feel too down and lethargic to get out of bed.

There's a widespread misconception that people with depression can only look and feel in a certain way. However, that can perpetuate stereotypes and stop individuals from seeking help. Here're six worrying signs that may require your attention:

1) Focus and Memory Difficulties

Depression can have an incapacitating effect on daily life. (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

A person with high-functioning depression is usually able to go to work or school and appears to be doing fine.

On the inside, though, they may be having a lot of trouble focusing or remembering what has to be done. As the individual appears to be functioning on the outside but has interior difficulties, it may feel anxiety-inducing.

Employers, coworkers, and teachers may become perplexed by that. As a result, the depressed individual may experience guilt, humiliation, and embarrassment.

2) Feelings of Guilt and Anxiety

Worry and guilt are frequent precursors to high-functioning depression. Intense feelings of inadequacy fuel the ongoing worry you endure.

You can be concerned about having enough savings, achieving your objectives, or leading the life you desire. You may be plagued by guilt over decisions you've made in the past. That's especially true for past accomplishments that fall short of your extremely high expectations.

3) Self-Deprecating Thoughts

Self-depricating thoughts are common in high-functioning depression. (Image via Unsplash/Tommy)

Even though many occasionally deal with self-defeating thoughts, depressed people may experience them regularly.

An individual with high-functioning depression may not be able to recognize everything they're accomplishing in spite of their despair. Depression causes a lot of people to suffer from pessimistic and self-limiting thoughts.

4) Difficulty to Feel Happy

When you have high-functioning depression, you can experience feelings of helplessness and find it difficult to feel joy. Things you used to appreciate don't make you feel as good as they used to. You probably don't think it would be feasible for you to be happy.

Perhaps you steer clear of social events, as they seem burdensome and time-consuming. Maybe you separate yourself and experience a lot of loneliness. To manage your symptoms, you can even use alcohol or narcotics.

5) Lack of Interest Towards Social Engagements

There may be a general loss of interest in everyday activities. (Image via Pexels/Engin)

High-functioning depression can substantially degrade your quality of life by sapping your passion for job, education, family, and social activities, even though it may not leave you crushed and hopeless. One of the first warning indications may be a change in social activity.

Even when people with this depression go to work and engage with coworkers, they may quit hanging out with pals after hours and give justifications like "work's been particularly hard." They could be a little alone, which frequently causes distance in relationships.

6) Dependence on Preferred Temptations

It's easy to depend on unhealthy coping mechanisms. (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

Depression could entail engaging in behaviors that act as an emotional crutch, such as binge drinking more often than normal, using drugs, eating more ice cream, or playing more video games. You might increase your wine consumption to mask negative emotions like sadness, loneliness, or other feelings.

This type of self-medication is particularly concerning, as substance misuse necessitates an additional level of care. In addition to being addicted, drugs and alcohol can worsen signs of depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders, making it even more difficult for people to deal with.

Takeaway

You're not alone if you have signs of high-functioning depression. As most people identify depression with significant outward signs of sadness and an inability to function, this type of depression can feel incredibly isolating. The right kind of care should be given to people suffering from it.

If you're going through high-functioning depression, there're effective treatment options that can help you. All forms of depression can be successfully treated with either psychotherapy, medicine, or a combination of the two. Your perspective and quality of life can significantly improve once you receive excellent treatment.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

