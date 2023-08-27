Paul Smith Pablo Tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, and all you need to know 

Paul Smith has announced a new tour, "Pablo Tour," which is scheduled to take place from May 1, 2024, to November 20, 2024, in venues across the UK, Scotland, and Ireland. The tour will be a sequel to the ongoing 2023 Pablo tour, which is scheduled to end on November 30, 2023.

Paul Smith announced that the new tour will feature shows in cities such as Glasgow, Cardiff, Belfast, Dublin, and more via a post on his official Instagram account on August 25, 2023.

Tickets for the Paul Smith tour will be available starting September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are priced between £29 and £32 plus processing fees and can be purchased at Hot Water Comedy's Paul Smith page.

Paul Smith to take his comedy tour to Ireland

Paul Smith is building momentum for his career with his back-to-back comedy tours. After wrapping up his current Joker tour, he will embark on the newly announced Pablo tour, taking it across the UK and Ireland throughout 2024, as well as more dates in 2025.

The full list of dates and venues for the Paul Smith Pablo 2024 tour is given below:

May 1, 2024 – St Helens, UK, at Theatre Royal

May 2, 2024 – Rhyl, UK, at Pavilion Theatre

May 3, 2024 – Stoke, UK, at Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

May 4, 2024 – Bradford, UK, at St Georges Hall

May 9, 2024 – Colne, UK, at Muni Theatre

May 10, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK, at Astoria

May 11, 2024 – Derby, UK, at Arena

May 15, 2024 – Lancaster, UK, at Grand Theatre

May 17, 2024 – Southport, UK, at Atkinson

May 18, 2024 – Crewe, UK, at Lyceum

May 22, 2024 - New Brighton, UK, at Floral Pavilion

May 23, 2024 – Dudley, UK, at Brierley Civic Hall

May 24, 2024 – York, UK, at Grand Opera House York

May 30, 2024 – Bellingham, UK, at Forum Theatre

May 31, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Monfort Hall

June 6, 2024 – Blackburn, UK, at King George’s Hall

June 7, 2024 – Wrexham, UK, at William Aston Hall

June 13, 2024 – Scarborough, UK, at Spa

June 14, 2024 – Llandudno, UK, Venue Cymru

June 19, 2024 - New Brighton at Floral Pavilion

June 22, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at Arena Belfast

June 26, 2024 – Huddersfield, UK, at Lawrence Batley Theatre

June 27, 2024 – Warrington, UK, Pyramid Parr Hall

June 28, 2024 – Stoke, UK, at Regent Theatre

July 3, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Hot Water Comedy Club

July 4, 2024 – Derby, UK, at Millennium Forum

July 10, 2024 – Sunderland, UK, at Rainton Arena

July 13, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

July 24, 2024 – Stockton, UK, at Stockton Globe

July 27, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, at Utilita Arena Newcastle

July 31, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK, at Edinburgh Playhouse

August 1, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

August 3, 2024 – Bath, UK, at Forum

August 8, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at Centre

August 9, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff

August 14, 2024 – Ipswich, UK, at Regent Theatre

August 15, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Corn Exchange

August 16, 2024 – Colchester, UK, at Charter Hall

August 17, 2024 – Peterborough, UK New Theatre

August 21, 2024 – Dunfermline, Scotland Alhambra Theatre

August 22, 2024 – Dundee, UK, at Caird Hall

August 23, 2024 – Aberdeen, UK, at P&J Live

August 28, 2024 – Folkestone, UK, at Leas Cliff Hall

August 29, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK, at Guildhall

August 31, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK, at BIC

September 6, 2024 – Doncaster, UK at Dome

September 7, 2024 – Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

September 11, 2024 – Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall

September 12, 2024 – Guilford, UK, at Guilford G Live

September 13, 2024 - Yeovil Westlands Entertainment Venue

September 14, 2024 – Crawley, UK, at Hawth

September 19, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Monfort Hall

September 20, 2024 – Hull, UK, at Connexin Live

September 25, 2024 – Grimsby, UK at Auditorium

September 26, 2024 – Halifax, UK, at Victoria Theatre

September 27, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at first direct Arena

October 4, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham

October 16, 2024 - Isle of Man, UK, Villa Marina

October 24, 2024 – Bradford, UK, St. Georges Hall

October 26, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at M&S Bank Arena

November 2, 2024 – Reading, UK at Hexagon

November 6, 2024 – Woking, UK, at New Victoria

November 7, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK, at Waterside Theatre

November 8, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at New Theatre Oxford

November 9, 2024 – Plymouth, UK, at The Pavilions

November 13, 2024 – Swansea, UK, at Swansea Arena

November 15, 2024 – Wycombe, UK, at Swan Theatre

November 16, 2024 – Exeter, UK Great Hall

November 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

November 22, 2024 – Doncaster, UK, at Dome

November 23, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at Utilita Arena

November 27, 2024 – Sunderland, UK, at Rainton Arena

November 30, 2024 – Blackpool, UK, at Winter Gardens

Paul Smith rose to prominence in the early 2010s, breaking through with what is described by critics as affable adult comedy after Hot Water Comedy, the venue of his local comedy shows, posted his performance to YouTube, garnering millions of views.