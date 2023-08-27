Paul Smith Pablo Tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, and all you need to know 

Paul Smith has announced a new tour, "Pablo Tour," which is scheduled to take place from May 1, 2024, to November 20, 2024, in venues across the UK, Scotland, and Ireland. The tour will be a sequel to the ongoing 2023 Pablo tour, which is scheduled to end on November 30, 2023.
Paul Smith announced that the new tour will feature shows in cities such as Glasgow, Cardiff, Belfast, Dublin, and more via a post on his official Instagram account on August 25, 2023.
Tickets for the Paul Smith tour will be available starting September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are priced between £29 and £32 plus processing fees and can be purchased at Hot Water Comedy's Paul Smith page.
Paul Smith to take his comedy tour to Ireland
Paul Smith is building momentum for his career with his back-to-back comedy tours. After wrapping up his current Joker tour, he will embark on the newly announced Pablo tour, taking it across the UK and Ireland throughout 2024, as well as more dates in 2025.
The full list of dates and venues for the Paul Smith Pablo 2024 tour is given below:
- May 1, 2024 – St Helens, UK, at Theatre Royal
- May 2, 2024 – Rhyl, UK, at Pavilion Theatre
- May 3, 2024 – Stoke, UK, at Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent
- May 4, 2024 – Bradford, UK, at St Georges Hall
- May 9, 2024 – Colne, UK, at Muni Theatre
- May 10, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK, at Astoria
- May 11, 2024 – Derby, UK, at Arena
- May 15, 2024 – Lancaster, UK, at Grand Theatre
- May 17, 2024 – Southport, UK, at Atkinson
- May 18, 2024 – Crewe, UK, at Lyceum
- May 22, 2024 - New Brighton, UK, at Floral Pavilion
- May 23, 2024 – Dudley, UK, at Brierley Civic Hall
- May 24, 2024 – York, UK, at Grand Opera House York
- May 30, 2024 – Bellingham, UK, at Forum Theatre
- May 31, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Monfort Hall
- June 6, 2024 – Blackburn, UK, at King George’s Hall
- June 7, 2024 – Wrexham, UK, at William Aston Hall
- June 13, 2024 – Scarborough, UK, at Spa
- June 14, 2024 – Llandudno, UK, Venue Cymru
- June 19, 2024 - New Brighton at Floral Pavilion
- June 22, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at Arena Belfast
- June 26, 2024 – Huddersfield, UK, at Lawrence Batley Theatre
- June 27, 2024 – Warrington, UK, Pyramid Parr Hall
- June 28, 2024 – Stoke, UK, at Regent Theatre
- July 3, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Hot Water Comedy Club
- July 4, 2024 – Derby, UK, at Millennium Forum
- July 10, 2024 – Sunderland, UK, at Rainton Arena
- July 13, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena
- July 24, 2024 – Stockton, UK, at Stockton Globe
- July 27, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, at Utilita Arena Newcastle
- July 31, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK, at Edinburgh Playhouse
- August 1, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro
- August 3, 2024 – Bath, UK, at Forum
- August 8, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at Centre
- August 9, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff
- August 14, 2024 – Ipswich, UK, at Regent Theatre
- August 15, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Corn Exchange
- August 16, 2024 – Colchester, UK, at Charter Hall
- August 17, 2024 – Peterborough, UK New Theatre
- August 21, 2024 – Dunfermline, Scotland Alhambra Theatre
- August 22, 2024 – Dundee, UK, at Caird Hall
- August 23, 2024 – Aberdeen, UK, at P&J Live
- August 28, 2024 – Folkestone, UK, at Leas Cliff Hall
- August 29, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK, at Guildhall
- August 31, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK, at BIC
- September 6, 2024 – Doncaster, UK at Dome
- September 7, 2024 – Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
- September 11, 2024 – Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall
- September 12, 2024 – Guilford, UK, at Guilford G Live
- September 13, 2024 - Yeovil Westlands Entertainment Venue
- September 14, 2024 – Crawley, UK, at Hawth
- September 19, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Monfort Hall
- September 20, 2024 – Hull, UK, at Connexin Live
- September 25, 2024 – Grimsby, UK at Auditorium
- September 26, 2024 – Halifax, UK, at Victoria Theatre
- September 27, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at first direct Arena
- October 4, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- October 16, 2024 - Isle of Man, UK, Villa Marina
- October 24, 2024 – Bradford, UK, St. Georges Hall
- October 26, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at M&S Bank Arena
- November 2, 2024 – Reading, UK at Hexagon
- November 6, 2024 – Woking, UK, at New Victoria
- November 7, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK, at Waterside Theatre
- November 8, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at New Theatre Oxford
- November 9, 2024 – Plymouth, UK, at The Pavilions
- November 13, 2024 – Swansea, UK, at Swansea Arena
- November 15, 2024 – Wycombe, UK, at Swan Theatre
- November 16, 2024 – Exeter, UK Great Hall
- November 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
- November 22, 2024 – Doncaster, UK, at Dome
- November 23, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at Utilita Arena
- November 27, 2024 – Sunderland, UK, at Rainton Arena
- November 30, 2024 – Blackpool, UK, at Winter Gardens
Paul Smith rose to prominence in the early 2010s, breaking through with what is described by critics as affable adult comedy after Hot Water Comedy, the venue of his local comedy shows, posted his performance to YouTube, garnering millions of views.