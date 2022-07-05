Peacock's Dateline: The Last Day - What happened to Cassie Jo Stoddart?

The upcoming episode of Peacock's Dateline: The Last Day focuses on the murder of a high school girl named Cassie Jo Stoddart. Titled The Case of Cassie Jo Stoddart, the official synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''A series of mysterious events haunt 16-year-old Cassie Jo Stoddart while housesitting, and days later, she's found stabbed to death; police retrace her last day and uncover a stockpile of evidence pointing right to her killers.''

Find out what happened to Cassie Jo Stoddart and other important details pertaining to the case below.

Peacock's Dateline: The Last Day: Who was Cassie Jo Stoddart?

Cassie Jo Stoddart was a student at the Pocatello High School in Idaho. On September 22, 2006, she was house-sitting for her uncle and aunt, who were away for the weekend. Stoddart's boyfriend, Matt Beckham, came over to the house that evening, followed by Stoddart's classmates, Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper. The four were reportedly watching Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Volume II. Draper and Adamcik, however, left after a while to watch a movie at a local theater.

Before leaving, Draper and Adamcik unlocked the basement door, which they used to sneak into the house later that night. The couple continued to watch the film in the living room while Adamcik and Draper sneaked into the basement of the house wearing dark clothes, gloves, and white masks. After an unsuccessful attempt to get the couple's attention by making loud noises, the two turned off the power in the house, causing Stoddart to slightly panic. Although Matt and his mother asked Stoddart to stay in their house for the night, she refused. After Matt left the house with his mother that night, the boys again turned off the power, but Stoddart did not budge. After a while, Draper and Adamcik went to the living room and stabbed Stoddart approximately 30 times.

Peacock's Dateline: The Last Day: When were Stoddart's killers arrested?

MAFPodcastShow @MAFPodcastShow



1) Cassie Jo Stoddart

2) Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik



#murderamongstfriends #truecrime #podcast



Listen and follow on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!



Photo credits under each picture. Photos from our second episode episode!1) Cassie Jo Stoddart2) Brian Draper and Torey AdamcikListen and follow on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!Photo credits under each picture. Photos from our second episode episode!1) Cassie Jo Stoddart2) Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik#murderamongstfriends #truecrime #podcastListen and follow on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!Photo credits under each picture. https://t.co/6BslAuE4RF

Two days later, Stoddart's body was found by her uncle and aunt, who had returned from their weekend trip. Authorities subsequently questioned Matt, who said Draper and Adamcik were at the house that night, following which the police interviewed the two teens. Five days after the murder, police arrested Adamcik and Draper. During the subsequent interrogation, Draper claimed innocence, saying he was forced to stab Stoddart by Adamcik. However, the police found video evidence of the two planning Stoddart's murder in advance, which contradicted Draper's claim.

During the trial, the prosecution claimed that Draper was allegedly inspired by the killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, who were responsible for the devastating Columbine High School Massacre. Adamcik, on the other hand, was inspired by the slasher horror film series, Scream. The two were ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 2007 and received mandatory life sentences without parole, along with an additional 30 years to life for the conspiracy to commit murder.

You can watch Dateline: The Last Day - The Case of Cassie Jo Stoddart on July 5, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far