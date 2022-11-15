Peacock's Once Upon a Time in Londongrad: What did Scot Young say in his final phone call?

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, the brand new six-part documentary series chronicling and investigating the highly suspicious and astounding death of Scot Young, a Scottish property developer, and his association with the Russian mob, is all set to make its arrival on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

The upcoming Peacock documentary series will also revolve around the demise of thirteen other victims who had similar associations and passed away under suspicious circumstances.

The official synopsis for the documentary series, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad reads:

"Set across Vladimir Putin’s two decades in power, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad charts how the UK became reliant on Russian money and missed opportunities to contain the Kremlin. "

The synopsis further reads:

"The timely series explores fourteen mysterious deaths in the UK with alleged connections to Russia, delving into the hidden underworld of Russian exiles in London to link some of the most internationally significant cases in living memory including the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, the suspicious death of oligarch Boris Berezovsky and the attempted assassination of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. Once Upon a Time in Londongrad is both a cautionary tale and an origins story of Russia’s path to eventually invading Ukraine."

Ever since the news of the docu-series, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, was released by Peacock, another name has come to the forefront, and that is Noelle Reno, the former girlfriend of Scot Young, who was reportedly the last person Young talked to on the phone before his death. As stated by Reno, Young said:

"I’m going to jump out of the window" (Via Evening Standard)

Before Once Upon a Time in Londongrad airs on Peacock, learn all about what happened on the day of Scot Young's demise

What happened to Scot Young?

Reportedly, just a few days before Young's demise, he was voluntarily admitted for treatment after he told doctors that he feared that he was being followed and that he believed that Noelle Reno was part of a huge conspiracy against him.

According to Reno, Young arrived at her flat after getting released from the hospital. She described his arrival as,

"Unexpectedly and unannounced." (Via Evening Standard)

Reportedly, Reno asked him to leave. However, Scot Young tried to manipulate the situation and bargain with Reno, refusing to leave. She then went on to summon a locksmith to change the locks. Reno said:

"He was more desperate than I had ever seen him,...He was without doubt completely sober, the most sober since he got out of prison....It was one of the first times I had actually seen him cry. He started getting very angry and irate. He said he was not leaving and threatened to call the police." (Via Evening Standard)

A still of Noelle Reno (Image Via Wikipedia)

Reno further told the court that she left her flat and called Young, and on that call, she told him:

"Do we really have to go to the police, do we really have to do it this way?’" (Via Evening Standard)

In response, Young said:

"I’m going to jump out of the window, stay on the phone and you will hear me." (Via Evening Standard)

When police reached the scene, they found Scot Young dead, with the door of the flat locked from the inside. They also found a can of diet Coke, a cigarette lighter, and a packet of cigarettes near the bedroom window.

Don't forget to watch Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, airing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, on Peacock.

