Peacock's Once Upon a Time in Londongrad: Where is Scot Young's ex-wife Michelle now?

The upcoming Peacock docu-series, Once Upon a Time in Londograd, will cover the death of Scot Young. He was one of the many influential people who died mysterious deaths and had only one common connection, Russia.

Scot Young was the son of former Dundee United player Duncan Young. After he moved to London, he began working in real estate, but he soon shifted to being a fixer for oligarchs and Britain's super-rich, accumulating over £2 billion.

All these details surfaced during a bitter divorce battle with his wife of 11 years, Michelle Young. Michelle claimed that her husband had billions of dollars worth of assets hidden. However, the former businessman claimed he was penniless.

Amidst speculation of mental health problems, drug abuse, and Scot's claims about the Russian Mob, he died after falling off the balcony of his four-story penthouse. His death has been ruled as suicide.

Michelle Young has since suffered a cruel fate. After an interview in 2018, it was revealed that she was living in a rented basement flat and was bankrupt. She was also in £17million worth of debt and was yet to receive any compensation from Scot Young.

Who is Michelle Young and what happened to her after Scot Young's death?

Michelle Young is Scot Young's ex-wife. The two met through friends after Scot moved to London and got married at the Chelsea Register Office, and had a reception at The Dorchester. They were married for eleven years before their high-profile divorce commenced.

They also have two children together, Scarlet and Sasha. After the long-drawn case, where Michelle claimed her husband was worth billions, she was awarded a reported amount of £26 million. However, she revealed that she hasn't seen a penny of that money.

Scot Young started out in the property business with the help of Michelle's father. In an interview, Michelle revealed that she and Scot Young started the business together. She said that she gave her ex-husband the cash while her father helped him with the contacts. Michelle continued:

"Then we had two amazing daughters. We had it all and we had worked hard together to create it."

Scot soon moved on to become a fixer, where he made his real fortune. The Russian links he built during this time would allegedly come back to haunt him later in life.

Recalling the incident of forging a business relationship with Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky, Michelle said that she met Boris and his family at dinners. She added that the Russian tycoon would always arrive with a different car that was full of bodyguards. She noted that she was nervous, especially as the Russian element was "pretty scary."

Scot's ex-wife also said that the strain began around 2005 and that was when all the assets "magically disappeared." She also said that she knew that her husband wasn't really going bankrupt.

According to Michelle, things had been rocky between her and Scot Young for quite sometime before the high-profile case. She also revealed that she would never have taken an early settlement for the divorce as it was about justice. Michelle also said:

"The people I’ve met through the foundation have been defrauded. I helped create wealth over 18 years and am entitled to equality."

She has actively campaigned for changes in non-disclosure laws. She does this through the Michelle Young Foundation in a bid to serve justice to all women who go through a divorce.

As per the latest reports, she currently lives in a rented flat with her two daughters. Not much is available about her current whereabouts, but she seems to be continuing her fight against non-disclosure in divorce.

