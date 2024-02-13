Pearl Jam World Tour 2024: Everything you need to know 

Seattle-based world-famous rock band Pearl Jam includes some of the most talented musicians of the present generation. Comprising of the likes of Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and Eddie Vedder, the group was joined by Matt Cameron in 1998.

Pearl Jam recently announced a huge world tour in 2024, which was set to coincide with the release of their highly-anticipated 12th album, titled Dark Matter. The new album and tour kept fans on the edge, with further details about both being recently announced.

Pearl Jam's Dark Matter is set to release on April 19, 2024, and takes inspiration from the 2020 album Gigaton. Like Gigaton, Dark Matter was recorded in Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California.

The Pearl Jam album has been produced by Andrew Watt, who previously worked with Eddie Vedder for his Earthling project. While excitement around the new album is expected, fans will be more concerned with the upcoming Pearl Jam tour as they embark on identifying where they can catch it and the ticketing, which is set to commence soon.

Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter to coincide with epic World Tour: Everything you need to know

Vedder and Jeff Ament had only recently talked about how the upcoming album is different from the others Pearl Jam has worked on. Based on a storyline, the album is expected to take inspiration from the band’s journey and behind-the-scenes creative process. Alongside the album, a World Tour comprising 25 cities over six months is set to commence.

It will kick off on May 4, within weeks of Dark Matter’s release, before sending the band to a range of regions across the US, Europe, and finally, Australia.

The tour is set to conclude on November 21 in Sydney, Australia. The schedule has been completely released and features a range of destinations. All the dates have been listed below.

May

4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

6 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

10 Portland, OR Moda Center

13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

21 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

25 Napa Valley, CA BottleRock Festival **

28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

June

22 Dublin, IE Marlay Park

25 Manchester, UK Manchester Co-Op Arena

29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July

2 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

3 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

6 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

8 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

11 Madrid, ES Mad Cool Festival **

13 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive Festival **

August

22 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium

26 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center *

29 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

31 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

September

3 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

4 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

9 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

12 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

15 Boston, MA Fenway Park

17 Boston, MA Fenway Park

November

8 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

13 Gold Coast, AU Heritage Bank Stadium

16 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

21 Sydney, AU Giants Stadium

The announcement also saw the detailed track list for the upcoming Dark Matter album being released. The following songs below will be part of it.

Sacred Of Fear

React, Respond

Wreckage

Dark Matter

Won’t Tell

Upper Hand

Waiting For Stevie

Running

Something Special

Got To Give

Setting Sun

Hence, with 11 new songs to look forward to and a grand world tour, Pearl Jam fans have plenty to keep themselves busy with in the coming time.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE