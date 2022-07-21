What happened to Eddie Vedder? Pearl Jam cancels concert after lead vocalist suffers throat damage

Pearl Jam were forced to cancel their Vienna concert, as frontman Eddie Vedder is suffering from throat damage. In a statement, the band noted that the cause of the damage is the ongoing heat wave in Europe. As a result, the performance on July 20th in Vienna was canceled.

The band released the following statement:

"To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires), our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal chords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing... for everyone involved."

The statement went on to say:

"Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend... As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There's just no throat available at this time."

They concluded by saying the following:

"So very, deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding. Pearl Jam."

Pearl Jam earlier cancelled shows when bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for Covid

Earlier in May, the band canceled a couple of US shows when bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for Covid-19. Initially, the band’s drummer Matt Cameron was diagnosed with the virus.

The tour continued after the band took help from the audience members as stand-in drummers at the Oakland venue on May 14. The band then reunited with former drummer Dave Krusen at the Fresno venue to carry on with the tour.

After drummer Marr Cameron tested for Covid, Pearl Jam invited 18-year-old fan Kai Neukermans up on stage to fill in. The group also featured touring musicians Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud during their Oakland show.

The band commenced their European tour in mid-June. They have made stops in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Hungary, Poland and France. They were slated to perform their concluding performances in Austria and the Netherlands on July 25th.

Europe has witnessed soaring temperatures and wildfires this week. Wildfires in France have been a real issue, according to government spokesperson Olivier Veran. They have consumed 25 times more land this year than in the same period in 2021. Germany recorded the hottest day of the year, and the United Kingdom experienced the hottest day they've ever recorded.

More about the band

Pearl Jam are an American rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990. The band consists of bass guitarist Jeff Ament, rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard, lead guitarist Mike McCready, lead vocalist/guitarist Eddie Vedder and drummer Marr Cameron.

Earlier this week, they released their new album Gigaton Live as a follow-up to their 2020 album Gigaton.

