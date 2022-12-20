People Magazine Investigates: Who is Andrew Wamsley and where is he today?

The upcoming rerun episode of People Magazine Investigates is all set to dive into the murders of Rick and Suzanna Wamsley and the involvement of Andrew Wamsley, their biological son, in them.

The case sent shockwaves across the country because of the giant betrayal by Andrew, who, along with three co-conspirators, killed his parents in a plan to inherit their million-dollar estate.

Andrew Wamsley reportedly teamed up with his girlfriend Chelsea Lea Richardson and her friend Susana Alejandra Toledano to break into his home and stab and shoot his parents to death. Hilario Cardenas, the IHOP restaurant manager in Arlington, Texas, was also involved in the scheme.

This popular episode originally aired on May 31, 2021. Titled Red Christmas, the synopsis of the episode read:

"In December 2003, police respond to a mysterious 911 call at a home in the tony Walnut Estates in Mansfield, Texas. When authorities enter they discover two bloodied bodies. The key to finding the killer is within one of the victim's grasp."

Andrew was arrested after physical evidence led the police to Susana Toledano, who confessed to the crime. Andrew was finally sentenced to life imprisonment with a possibility of parole after 2044. He remains incarcerated at John B. Connally Unit in Kenedy, Texas.

Andrew Wamsley tried to kill his parents multiple times

Andrew Wamsley was the second child of Rick and Suzanna “Suzy” Wamsley. He was adored and loved from a young age, according to reports.

Due to the good financial condition of the Wamsleys, Andrew reportedly did not have a very difficult childhood. He has an elder sister named Sarah. Suzy was reportedly known to take her son on fishing trips and for outdoor activities.

Things took a turn in the wrong direction as Andrew grew older. After Andrew started dating Chelsea Richardson, his relationship with his parents got strained as they did not approve of her. He was enrolled at Tarrant County College at the time but dropped out, leading to further tension between him and his parents.

At the time, Andrew Wamsley lived in the Richardson household. Andrew soon plotted a plan to kill his parents to inherit their $1.65 million estate. However, records indicate that Richardson was the one who orchestrated the entire plan.

Anyhow, Andrew and the two others tried to kill Rick and Suzanna multiple times before succeeding on December 11, 2003. After breaking into their home, Andrew, Susana, and Chelsea stabbed and killed the Texas couple.

Where is Andrew Wamsley now?

Andrew Wamsley was apprehended soon after the police reached Susana following the physical evidence. A month before this, Andrew's sister filed a motion to block Andrew's inheritance. She also allegedly revealed that she was afraid for her life.

Andrew was sent to trial in 2006. He claimed to have killed his parents because they abused him from a young age and not for their money. The jury eventually convicted Andrew and sentenced him to life in prison.

Andrew tried to appeal the verdict but it was reportedly rejected. He remains at the John B. Connally maximum-security prison in Kenedy, Texas.

People Magazine Investigates covered all the details in the episode, which is also available to stream on Discovery Plus.

