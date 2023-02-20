Perfect Match episodes 5 to 8 release date and air time on Netflix

Perfect Match, a new dating reality TV series on Netflix, debuted recently and has already captivated viewers. The streaming giant has so far released four episodes, and it is now preparing to release the next four episodes, which will reveal more drama.

The Netflix reality TV dating show revolves around and features cast members from other Netflix reality TV shows who are looking for true love. On February 14, 2023—Valentine's Day—the first four episodes were made available. Episodes 5 to 8 are set to be released in less than a day.

Perfect Match has an hour-long episodes that are completely different from other reality TV dating shows that have already been streamed. The couples that get together on the show will undergo a variety of tasks and challenges that will test their chemistry and compatibility.

The couple that wins each challenge is crowned the most compatible couple. This will give them control over the boardroom, where they will decide who the newcomers will be and who they will go on dates with once they arrive at the villa. They can use this opportunity to either break up a relationship or help someone find their true love.

The official synopsis for the Netflix show reads,

"Each night, the contestants must pair up amongst themselves to share a private suite in a luxe Panamanian villa. Then, couples will compete against other couples in compatibility challenges, where the winners will receive the ability to control which new singles enter the house and who they go on dates with (plus, the winning couple gets to go on an extra-special date for themselves)."

With only a few days until the next four episodes are released, here's everything you need to know.

Episode 5 to 8 of Perfect Match will premiere on 21 February only on Netflix

Perfect Match will roll out episodes 5 to 8 on Tuesday night, February 21, 2023 at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT on Netflix. The series will not be available to be streamed on any other platform.

Episode four came to an end with Francesca and Dom winning their first compatibility challenge and getting the chance to control the boardroom. They got to choose who entered the villa next. Damien was chosen by Dom to enter the villa. But what happened next shocked him. Francesca decided to go explore her options and go on a date with Damien, which surprises Dom, with whom she is currently involved.

Everyone else in the house was equally shocked that Francesca put herself up for a date despite being matched with Dom. The upcoming episodes promise plenty more drama in the villa as new contestants try to compete for a chance to find true love.

Perfect Match only airs on Netflix. The first four episodes of the series are available to watch on the streaming giant.

