"Perfect timing for the release": Kanye Glass Onion mural leaves the internet awestruck

American rapper Kanye West's surprise appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has left the internet in a frenzy.

On December 23, Netflix released Rian Johnson's mystery-crime directorial on the streaming platform, which included several pop culture references.

Netizens were quick to notice the Famous rapper in one of the scenes, as his face appeared in a mural while the film cast was sitting at a table opposite that.

Screenshot of a fan reacting after seeing Kanye West in the Glass Onion.

West's appearance comes after the 45 year old rapper made several negative headlines for his racist public remarks.

Internet reacts on Kanye West's Glass Onion's unexpected appearance

If watched carefully in the movie, viewers can see the Bound 2 rapper in the backdrop of a scene about an Elon Musk-type character. Although the sets are supposed to have paintings from the classic era, they are all a piece of fiction.

In the mural, the Flashing Lights rapper seems to hold a torch in one hand as he is dressed in periodic attire. He can also be seen with a drape in one of his arms. Soon after noticing the unexpected surprise, fans took to their Twitter handles to react to the scene.

One Last Dance 🇦🇷 @Tee_Major7 Best thing about Glass Onion is the random Kanye cameo Best thing about Glass Onion is the random Kanye cameo https://t.co/a6HvYMJhcA

carly @menoplay am i stupid or is this kanye on the wall in #GlassOnion am i stupid or is this kanye on the wall in #GlassOnion https://t.co/MFmYWiI3Jd

Ally Pierreson™ @pierresons Uhm... On Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is this Kanye West?🤔 Uhm... On Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is this Kanye West?🤔 https://t.co/gp5oKansq3

Ahsoka Tano is a leftist, the Jedi Order were dems @slurpdurp9 why is NO ONE talking about the kanye west painting in pseudo-musks mansion in #GlassOnion ???? this movie wrapped in september 2021 and came out with this home run prediction at the exact time both of those figures are falling apart lmaooo why is NO ONE talking about the kanye west painting in pseudo-musks mansion in #GlassOnion ???? this movie wrapped in september 2021 and came out with this home run prediction at the exact time both of those figures are falling apart lmaooo

Cordavision @cordavision I wonder if Kanye’s seen the mural of himself in Glass Onion and put together why he’s in it I wonder if Kanye’s seen the mural of himself in Glass Onion and put together why he’s in it

delrayser (Official) @delrayser me starting Glass Onion: oh heh this guy's Elon



me noticing the Kanye mural at the end: me starting Glass Onion: oh heh this guy's Elonme noticing the Kanye mural at the end: https://t.co/3DtzCGZKpU

Cameron Williams @MrCamW Of course a billionaire would have a Kanye mural, the attention to detail woven into 'Glass Onion' is unreal Of course a billionaire would have a Kanye mural, the attention to detail woven into 'Glass Onion' is unreal https://t.co/L1WSamwwTx

Alan Zilberman @alanzilberman I watched Glass Onion for a second time tonight. I love how many clues are hidden in plain sight, and this time I also noticed the fresco of Kanye West as a Greek god. Kind of amazing how Johnson almost falls into unintended prescience. I watched Glass Onion for a second time tonight. I love how many clues are hidden in plain sight, and this time I also noticed the fresco of Kanye West as a Greek god. Kind of amazing how Johnson almost falls into unintended prescience.

Diamond Brown @HereIsDime The most jarring thing in Glass Onion is the huge Kanye painting The most jarring thing in Glass Onion is the huge Kanye painting

AusiWaLeChina @AusiwaLeChina One of the highlights for me in #GlassOnion was the Kanye West painting. Definitely something a rich person would have in their house! One of the highlights for me in #GlassOnion was the Kanye West painting. Definitely something a rich person would have in their house! https://t.co/AY9ZLr2MZb

Natasha. @natashananner ok #GlassOnion was really good. but the wildest part to me was the Kanye painting behind the dining table ok #GlassOnion was really good. but the wildest part to me was the Kanye painting behind the dining table 😭😭😭

Kanye West's unexpected appearance comes after his personal and professional life saw a downfall due to his anti-Semitic remarks spree.

The rapper first grabbed negative media attention during Paris Fashion Week this year when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt for his Yeezy season 9 collection.

He faced severe backlash over his attire but was supported by political commentator Candace Owens. West then began a spree of anti-Semitic remarks on his Instagram handle.

When Sean "Diddy" Combs called him out for his controversial statements, West stated that the rapper was "controlled by Jews." Soon after, his Instagram account was suspended.

However, Kanye West returned to Twitter and continued to share his racist sentiments. A few days later, his handle was suspended for violating the policies of the social media platform. Since then, West has seen a dramatic fall in his professional life as well as his social status.

Brands like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga cut ties with him over his controversial behavior. Amid all this, West announced that he will be contesting the 2024 presidential elections.

Helmed by Rian Johnson, crime-drama Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around world-famous detective Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece for his new case. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, which was also directed by Johnson.

The sequel stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, etc. in the key roles.

