"Perfect timing for the release": Kanye Glass Onion mural leaves the internet awestruck

By Nikita Nikhil
Modified Dec 27, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Kanye West
Kanye West's mural surprised Glass Onion viewers (Image via @goodguyevans/Twitter, @KarMahor1/Twitter)

American rapper Kanye West's surprise appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has left the internet in a frenzy.

On December 23, Netflix released Rian Johnson's mystery-crime directorial on the streaming platform, which included several pop culture references.

Netizens were quick to notice the Famous rapper in one of the scenes, as his face appeared in a mural while the film cast was sitting at a table opposite that.

Screenshot of a fan reacting after seeing Kanye West in the Glass Onion.
Screenshot of a fan reacting after seeing Kanye West in the Glass Onion.

West's appearance comes after the 45 year old rapper made several negative headlines for his racist public remarks.

Internet reacts on Kanye West's Glass Onion's unexpected appearance

If watched carefully in the movie, viewers can see the Bound 2 rapper in the backdrop of a scene about an Elon Musk-type character. Although the sets are supposed to have paintings from the classic era, they are all a piece of fiction.

In the mural, the Flashing Lights rapper seems to hold a torch in one hand as he is dressed in periodic attire. He can also be seen with a drape in one of his arms. Soon after noticing the unexpected surprise, fans took to their Twitter handles to react to the scene.

Best thing about Glass Onion is the random Kanye cameo https://t.co/a6HvYMJhcA
am i stupid or is this kanye on the wall in #GlassOnion https://t.co/MFmYWiI3Jd
Uhm... On Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is this Kanye West?🤔 https://t.co/gp5oKansq3
Why they got Kanye on the mural. I know Kanye when I see him 👀👀 😭 #GlassOnionAKnivesOutMystery #GlassOnion https://t.co/7fYh9oqd0m
why is NO ONE talking about the kanye west painting in pseudo-musks mansion in #GlassOnion ???? this movie wrapped in september 2021 and came out with this home run prediction at the exact time both of those figures are falling apart lmaooo
I wonder if Kanye’s seen the mural of himself in Glass Onion and put together why he’s in it
Bruh what’s Kanye doin in da #GlassOnion https://t.co/Ur8eHrPTk2
me starting Glass Onion: oh heh this guy's Elonme noticing the Kanye mural at the end: https://t.co/3DtzCGZKpU
Of course a billionaire would have a Kanye mural, the attention to detail woven into 'Glass Onion' is unreal https://t.co/L1WSamwwTx
I watched Glass Onion for a second time tonight. I love how many clues are hidden in plain sight, and this time I also noticed the fresco of Kanye West as a Greek god. Kind of amazing how Johnson almost falls into unintended prescience.
The most jarring thing in Glass Onion is the huge Kanye painting
One of the highlights for me in #GlassOnion was the Kanye West painting. Definitely something a rich person would have in their house! https://t.co/AY9ZLr2MZb
ok #GlassOnion was really good. but the wildest part to me was the Kanye painting behind the dining table 😭😭😭

Kanye West's unexpected appearance comes after his personal and professional life saw a downfall due to his anti-Semitic remarks spree.

The rapper first grabbed negative media attention during Paris Fashion Week this year when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt for his Yeezy season 9 collection.

He faced severe backlash over his attire but was supported by political commentator Candace Owens. West then began a spree of anti-Semitic remarks on his Instagram handle.

When Sean "Diddy" Combs called him out for his controversial statements, West stated that the rapper was "controlled by Jews." Soon after, his Instagram account was suspended.

However, Kanye West returned to Twitter and continued to share his racist sentiments. A few days later, his handle was suspended for violating the policies of the social media platform. Since then, West has seen a dramatic fall in his professional life as well as his social status.

Brands like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga cut ties with him over his controversial behavior. Amid all this, West announced that he will be contesting the 2024 presidential elections.

youtube-cover

Helmed by Rian Johnson, crime-drama Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around world-famous detective Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece for his new case. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, which was also directed by Johnson.

The sequel stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, etc. in the key roles.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
