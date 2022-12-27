"Perfect timing for the release": Kanye Glass Onion mural leaves the internet awestruck

American rapper Kanye West's surprise appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has left the internet in a frenzy.
On December 23, Netflix released Rian Johnson's mystery-crime directorial on the streaming platform, which included several pop culture references.
Netizens were quick to notice the Famous rapper in one of the scenes, as his face appeared in a mural while the film cast was sitting at a table opposite that.
West's appearance comes after the 45 year old rapper made several negative headlines for his racist public remarks.
Internet reacts on Kanye West's Glass Onion's unexpected appearance
If watched carefully in the movie, viewers can see the Bound 2 rapper in the backdrop of a scene about an Elon Musk-type character. Although the sets are supposed to have paintings from the classic era, they are all a piece of fiction.
In the mural, the Flashing Lights rapper seems to hold a torch in one hand as he is dressed in periodic attire. He can also be seen with a drape in one of his arms. Soon after noticing the unexpected surprise, fans took to their Twitter handles to react to the scene.
Kanye West's unexpected appearance comes after his personal and professional life saw a downfall due to his anti-Semitic remarks spree.
The rapper first grabbed negative media attention during Paris Fashion Week this year when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt for his Yeezy season 9 collection.
He faced severe backlash over his attire but was supported by political commentator Candace Owens. West then began a spree of anti-Semitic remarks on his Instagram handle.
When Sean "Diddy" Combs called him out for his controversial statements, West stated that the rapper was "controlled by Jews." Soon after, his Instagram account was suspended.
However, Kanye West returned to Twitter and continued to share his racist sentiments. A few days later, his handle was suspended for violating the policies of the social media platform. Since then, West has seen a dramatic fall in his professional life as well as his social status.
Brands like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga cut ties with him over his controversial behavior. Amid all this, West announced that he will be contesting the 2024 presidential elections.
Helmed by Rian Johnson, crime-drama Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around world-famous detective Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece for his new case. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, which was also directed by Johnson.
The sequel stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, etc. in the key roles.