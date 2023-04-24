Perry Mason season 2 episode 8 on HBO: Release date, air time, plot, promo, and more details revealed

Perry Mason season 2 is all set to return for one final time this week with its eighth episode very soon, which will conclude the arc that started with the ongoing season. With things having escalated quite a bit over the past few weeks, the stakes are currently higher than ever before. The upcoming episode of the show is scheduled to air on Monday, April 24, at 9:00 pm ET on HBO.

This finale will wrap up the story of the murder that Perry (Matthew Rhys) has been following for so long. The previous episode saw some crucial developments that could prove to be instrumental in solving the case for good. Like other HBO shows, there are almost no details available about the upcoming episode, but as this is the finale, fans can expect some things from the series.

The finale, along with other episodes of Perry Mason, will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Perry Mason season 2 episode 8 preview: What to expect?

When a case has spiraled so far, it is hard to figure out what to expect next, but the previous episode may have left behind some hints. Episode 7 of the show, which also served as the penultimate episode for the season, saw Pete finally agreeing to help Perry, which should open up a lot of avenues.

Moreover, the episode also revealed crucial details about oil sales -- Lydell McCutcheon (Paul Raci) is selling oil to the Japanese, which could land Lydell in a very complicated position. It was also hinted in the episode that it may be Camillia (played by the brilliant Hope Davis), who is pulling the strings in the entire operation.

The forthcoming finale episode should provide all the answers that would untangle the mystery created throughout the season. It may also lead to some personal and professional growth for Perry, much like the ending of the first season.

This episode is directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado with a script from Michael Begler.

More about Perry Mason

Perry Mason is an American period drama television, which is an adaptation of the popular literary character of the same name. The character was originally created by Erle Stanley Gardner and has been adapted into various forms of media since then.

This latest reimagining of Mason comes from Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. The show originally premiered on June 21, 2020, and took quite a lengthy hiatus before returning in March 2023.

The synopsis for the series reads as:

"The series focuses on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason. In 1932, Los Angeles is prospering while the rest of the U.S. is recovering from the grip of the Great Depression. Down-and-out private investigator Perry Mason is struggling with his trauma from The Great War and being divorced. He is hired for a sensational child kidnapping trial; his investigation results in major consequences for Mason, those around him, and local leaders."

The two seasons of the show are drastically different, and should it continue to come out with more seasons, it may follow the same pattern. It stars Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Verónica Falcón, and Gretchen Mol, among many others.

Perry Mason is now streaming on HBO Max.

