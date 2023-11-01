Persona: Sulli on Netflix: Release date, airtime, plot, trailer & all you need to know

The beloved late artist Sulli's final work, Persona: Sulli, will now be available for fans to see in the form of two special films, 4: Clean Island and Dear Jin Ri. Sulli's admirers may see and hear her voice again in her posthumous film, which was released by Netflix Korea on October 31, 2023.

Persona: Sulli provides viewers with a comprehensive look at the complex biography of the artist—Sulli aka Choi Jin Ri. This project has an unusual format as it consists of two separate videos that explore various facets of her journey 4: Clean Island, a brief play, that opens the show, and offers a unique narrative framework.

The main character is a special pig named "4" who shows up at an immigration checkpoint. This pig would like to go to the infamous "clean island," which is said to be the purest place on Earth. But there is a cost to this journey: in order to continue, one must face and own their sins. Choi Jin Ri appears in this story with Park Gabi and Hwang Min Young.

"THE TWO STORIES SHE LEFT BEHIND"—Netflix released the iconic memoirs of Sulli

The trailer released by Netflix shows Choi Jin Ri, who was famous by her stage name Sulli, addressing herself in the third person as the screen displays the tagline "THE TWO STORIES SHE LEFT BEHIND". The second part, Dear Jinri, is an insightful documentary that explores Choi Jin Ri's life and mental state. It also looks at her public persona from the same time simultaneously.

This documentary offers an open window into her observations throughout her twenties and the discrepancy between her public persona and private life.

An unmatched window into the depths of Choi Jin Ri's experiences, ideas, and feelings is provided to viewers.

The death of Choi Jin Ri aka Sulli, which had shaken the K-Pop industry

On October 19, 2019, Choi Jin Ri, an actress, singer, and former member of the popular K-Pop band SM Town, was discovered dead at her home, according to the police. She was 25 at the time.

According to Kim Seong-tae, a representative of the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department, the idol was discovered by her manager during a house inspection in Seongnam, South Korea, after she did not return calls, as reported by The Associated Press.

Given her well-publicized battle with mental health concerns and cyberbullying, South Korean singer and actor Choi Jin Ri's suicide in 2019 shook the Korean entertainment world. Dear Jinri, a documentary on Choi Jin Ri, was exhibited at the 28th Busan International Film Festival (2023), on October 4, four years after the idol-turned-actress's passing away.

Choi Jin Ri also attended the memorial service for Kim Jong-hyun in 2017. Kim was a 27-year-old K-pop artist of SHINee, who took his own life after writing a letter claiming to be overwhelmed by sadness.

The industry was still reeling from Jonghyun's passing away when Choi Jin Ri took her own life on October 19, 2023, followed by the 28-years-old Korean actress Goo Hara, a former member of a K-pop group, was also discovered dead in her Seoul, South Korea, home on November 24, 2019, according to the police.

In spite of linguistic obstacles, K-Pop groups have gained popularity over the past ten years, crossing boundaries to gain a following in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, thanks in large part to social media sites such as X, YouTube, and Instagram. However, the pressure that comes with fame has crippled many young artists in the entertainment industry.

Nevertheless, the fans of the late Choi Jin Ri are beyond happy and emotional as they will once again get to see the memoirs of their favorite actress and idol on November 13, 2023, with the official release of Persona: Sulli and Dear Jinri on Netflix.