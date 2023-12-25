Peter Billingsley net worth: Elf star Christmas movies, family, and more explained

Does the name Peter Billingsley remind you of Ralphie Parker, the cute little boy with spectacles from one of the most-loved Christmas movies of all time, A Christmas Story? The movie was such a big hit that Peter and most of the cast returned in a sequel, which turned out to be more critically acclaimed.

Peter Billingsley has also earned a name in the production and direction of many movies and TV shows. After A Christmas Story, Peter's career transitioned to behind-the-scenes work as a producer and director. He reached his $13.5 million net worth through a long stint in the entertainment industry.

What is Peter Billingsley's net worth?

Peter Billingsley (fanfestnews@instagram)

Peter Billingsley's net worth, as per celebrity net worth, is said to be about $13.5 million since September 2023. He's been acting, producing, and directing for a long time and has earned both money and fame. In 1986, he attended the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger as the Young Astronaut Program spokesman.

Best known for his role as Ralphie, the cute little bespectacled boy in A Christmas Story, Peter became an established actor while he was still a kid. He then went on to become a big name in the entertainment industry known for his versatility as a director and producer. He became known for quite a few successful and popular projects. He proved he was as good behind the scenes as he was on camera.

What Christmas movies did Peter Billingsley play in?

The year 1983 proved to be a turning point Peter's life. This was when he played the famous character, Raphie, in the Christmas classic, A Christmas Story. The movie was not an instant hit; instead, like wine, it took its time winning over the masses. It eventually became one of the most streamed movies during the festive season.

Peter, in an interview, says he's got used to his movie A Christmas Story being telecast on TBS and TNT from Christmas Eve throughout Christmas Day. His character, Ralphie, seems to be in almost eveyone's homes over the holiday season, and he is sorry for that. He said:

"First of all, I apologize for being in people’s homes for 24 hours. Have Sullivan & Son on the network. I feel like I’ve been part of the TBS family since the marathon of a Christmas Story. It’s nice to do this job with them."

In 2003, his collaboration with his good friend, actor/producer/director Jon Favreau got him a minor role in Favreau's Christmas movie Elf. In 2022, Peter returned to play an adult Ralphie in A Christmas Story's sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas.

Is Peter Billingsley married? Family life explored

A family scene from A Christmas Story (Image via IMDb)

Peter Billingsley has kept his personal life private. He got married to Elizabeth Bains (Buffy) in 2015, and they have two children together. In a November 2022 interview with People, he revealed his marriage of seven years and that he had a son and a daughter.

Billingsley came from a famous family. Barbara Billingsley, who played Beaver's mother in the sitcom Leave it to Beaver, was once married to Peter's father's cousin. Also, Fred, who was Peter's paternal great-grandfather was Sherman's brother. Sherman was the president of the Stork Club, one of the trendiest nightclubs in Manhattan in the 1960s.