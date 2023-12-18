Fact Check: Is the Disney Pixar Frankie Elf on the Shelf movie real? Viral poster debunked

A poster claiming that Disney and Pixar are releasing a film titled Frankie The Elf on the Shelf has gone viral on Facebook. The movie seems to have a dog as a protagonist. Although the placard looks realistic, the movie production giants are not releasing the aforementioned project in reality.

Facebook user Josh N Melissa White took to the social networking site to share a Disney and Pixar film poster each on December 14 and 16, 2023. One of the posters showed a black bulldog next to two Christmas elves. It also had Christmas ornaments in the background.

Meanwhile, the other poster, which has made it online, featured an excited-looking bulldog with an elf hanging out of its mouth.

While one of the movie posters had the title Frankie The Elf on the Shelf, the other only had the name Frankie on it.

The posters looked incredibly convincing as Disney and Pixar were written in their signature fonts. However, it is far from the truth and the organizations are not releasing the aforementioned movie.

Disney and Pixar are not releasing a Frankie The Elf on the Shelf movie

Neither Disney nor Pixar released public statements to announce that they were going to release the movie. The two children’s movie production houses hadn't taken to their social media accounts to share the news either.

Additionally, the movie posters that made their rounds on Facebook were not of good quality. Specific details about the film’s cast were not legible on the placards, which is out of the norm for posters.

Thus, it is safe to say that neither Disney nor Pixar are working on the movie project. The posters also appear as if they were made by using Artificial Intelligence, which has become a viral trend online.

In recent months, animated movie fans have taken to creating fake Disney movie posters. Some of them that left the internet shocked included movie posters claiming that Disney was creating movies based on George Floyd’s death, a film titled Two Girls One Cup, and even a film on the Holocaust. Some film placards also claimed that Disney was planning on creating movies based on games like Among Us.

It appears as if the Frankie movie poster was created by another netizen using the Disney AI palette.

How to create your own Disney Pixar AI-based movie poster?

Those who wish to make similar movie posters can do so by using AI image generators like Bing Image Creator, Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, and DALL-E 3 among others.

Writing a text prompt would be essential to create the movie poster. For example- a Disney Pixar movie poster about Brad Pitt.

Although the aforementioned websites create movie posters, their qualities are of a low standard. That being said, they can easily fool netizens. Midjourney would be the best tool for those who wish to create the best quality posters. However, the website is not free to use. Bing Image Creator is free however there are fewer features compared to Midjourney.

ChatGPT can also generate similar posters however, they are not free.