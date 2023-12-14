Disney's wish surpasses major milestone in terms of current box office collection

After a slow start, the box office collection for Disney's Wish has finally surpassed a major milestone, with its earnings crossing the $100 million mark worldwide, three weeks after its release on November 22. With a production budget of around $200 million, the movie has barely begun to break even, making Disney’s centennial celebration film rather disappointing.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Disney's Wish chronicles the story of a young girl named Asha and her attempts to restore the Kingdom's lost wishes from its evil King Magnifico. While many agree that the film is beautifully animated and well-scored, its heavy-handed dependence on Disney nostalgia has left it with little else to stand on.

Disney's Wish box office collection explored

The current collection for Disney's Wish sits at $105,512,846 for the world box office, according to The Numbers.

The collections are split fairly evenly between its domestic box office revenue in America, at $49,412,846, and its international box office at $56,100,000. With a disappointing opening weekend haul of $19,698,228, it’s fair to say that Disney’s centennial celebration is not quite what the company had hoped it would be.

Asha (voiced by Arian DeBose) from Disney's Wish (Image via Disney)

The film has received mixed reviews, scoring 48% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is possible, however, that Disney will make up for its loss of theatrical revenue when the film releases on streaming platforms. Theatrical flops such as Elemental has done the same, proving Disney+ continues to be an important earner for the multimedia giant.

What is the Disney movie, Wish, about?

Disney’s Wish follows the story of a young girl named Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose), who lives in the magical kingdom of Rosas. Rosas is ruled over by King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine), who possesses the power to grant wishes to his subjects once every month with his powers.

At this ceremonial event, Asha approaches King Magnifico to make a wish on behalf of her grandfather, Sabino, who like Disney itself, is celebrating his 100th birthday. Her wish is for Magnifico to inspire people. However, Magnifico believes that this vaguely worded wish is a threat to his rule, and refuses to grant it. What’s more, Asha discovers that the king intends to keep his subjects’ ungranted wishes for himself.

With nowhere left to turn, Asha makes a wish upon a star and is surprised when the Star descends from the sky as a person, granting Asha the use of its magical powers. Star’s presence is seen by Magnifico as a threat to his reign, and he turns to dark magic to try and gain control over it.

With the help of her friends, and her goat Valentino (voiced by Alan Tudyk), Asha ultimately deposes King Magnifico, restores the kingdom’s wishes, and becomes the sole ruler of Rosas with a magic wand granted by Star to help her continue inspiring people through the land.

Disney's Wish also had a number of quick cameos and teases that connected the film to Disney's other movies, including Mary Poppins, Snow White, Zootopia and Pinocchio.

Asha's unique position as a Disney princess

Disney’s animated films have a long tradition of princess protagonists, collectively known as the Disney princesses. When Disney's Wish begins, Asha is a commoner, though she ends up in a position of royalty by the film’s end. This has left many wondering whether Asha counts as one of the Disney princesses.

As the sole ruler of Rosas, Asha is technically more of a queen than she is a princess. However, Disney has played fast and loose with the definition of ‘princess’ in its films, and by that measure, Asha certainly counts.

Asha and Star from Disney's Wish (Image via Disney)

Like most other Disney princesses, she has a strong bond with animals and a drive that sets her apart from the people around her. She takes command of the story and continues to fight for what she believes in, even when all seems lost.

When compared to other non-technical princesses such as Mulan, Raya, and Maegara, Asha certainly counts as the latest addition to a long line of Disney princesses from the company’s 100-year history.

Disney's Wish current box office collection may have missed the mark financially, but it has added a character with a deep connection to many of Disney’s popular properties. Wish is currently playing in theaters worldwide.