5 classic Christmas movies to revisit this year

With Christmas just a week away now, the festive feeling is already in the air for all. The ideal thing to do right now is to curl up under blankets with a cup of hot cocoa and watch your favorite movie as the winter air gets chilly.

Keeping with the end of the year theme in mind, your film picks also need to be apt for the season. While everybody might have a different preference for the movie genre, one undeniable thing is that everybody loves a classic Christmas movie during the holidays.

With that said, Team Sportskeeda has curated the perfect list of classic movies based on and around Christmas time. These films don't just carry the essence of Christmas but have also stood the test of time for years. So grab your blanket, and pick your favorite, because Santa is coming to town.

Die Hard, Home Alone, and 3 other classic movies to watch during Christmas week 2023

1) Die Hard

Die Hard (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Die Hard is a classic action movie from the house of 20th Century Fox, directed by John McTiernan. The screenplay is written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, which itself is based on Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel, Nothing Lasts Forever. Released in 1988, the film launched Bruce Willis to the forefront as a male lead.

The cast featured Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, and others in pivotal roles. While some people criticized the violence and the plot initially, the film now finds itself on the list of best action movies.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"A New York City cop faces overwhelming odds when his Christmas visit to California is interrupted by a terrorist invasion of his estranged wife's office building"

2) Home Alone

Home Alone (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Home Alone is undoubtedly a classic Christmas comedy from the house of 20th Century Fox. Released in 1990, the film is directed by Chris Columbus, with John Hughes writing the screenplay as well as producing the film.

The film casts Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherin O'Hara, and others in pivotal roles. The film was a critical and commercial success, even spawning a franchise that has, to date, released six titles. The cast and humor were on point throughout the film, which makes it a great watch for the holidays.

The official synopsis for Home Alone reads as follows:

"Eight-year-old Kevin McAllister is accidentally left behind in suburban Chicago while his family travels on vacation to France during the holiday season. Once he realizes they've left him home alone, Kevin learns to fend for himself and protect his house against bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv, who are planning to rob every house in the neighborhood. Kevin's mother Kate is frantic when she realizes that she and the family have unintentionally left Kevin behind. She tries to make it back to Chicago as fast as she can, getting help from a polka band leader named Gus Polinski."

3) How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Image via Universal)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a fantasy comedy from the house of Universal Pictures, released in 2000. Ron Howard directed the movie, while Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman wrote the screenplay, adapting from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's picture book of the same name.

The film starred Jim Carrey in the titular role alongside Taylor Momsen, Bill Irwin, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, and others in supporting roles alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins as the narrator. Inspired by an iconic Christmas storybook itself, the film has also become a classic watch for the festive season.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"The reclusive green Grinch decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who."

4) It's a Wonderful Life

It's a Wonderful Life (Image via RKO Radio Pictures)

It's a Wonderful Life is a 1946 supernatural drama from the house of RKO Radio Pictures. Frank Capra produced and directed the film, while the screenplay was written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett alongside Capra himself. The film was based on Philip Van Doren Stern's 1943 short story, The Greatest Gift.

The cast featured James Stewart, Donna Reed, Henry Travers, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, and others in pivotal roles. Although Capra was known for making popular films that filled theaters, It's a Wonderful Life did not do that well financially. However, the film became a Christmas classic once it came to royalty-free broadcast TV in 1974 and is even considered among the best films made.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed."

5) Love Actually

Love Actually (Image via Universal)

Love Actually is a romantic comedy from the house of Universal Pictures, written and directed by Richard Curtis. The film released in 2003 as an international co-production between the United Kingdom, France, and the United States of America.

The film featured an ensemble cast including the likes of Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, and Rowan Atkinson, among others. The film has been an audience favorite ever since its release and is still considered a Christmas season must-watch.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Funny, irresistible and heartwarming, Love Actually is the ultimate romantic comedy that follows eight couples whose lives intersect shortly before Christmas. ... Take a breathtaking tour of love's delightful twists and turns as you fall under the spell of Love Actually and share the laughs and charm again and again!"

These are some of our top picks for films that we love to revisit every year. While not all of them are typical Christmas movies with reindeer prancing around, all of the abovementioned titles carry their holiday spirit with them. So if you're in the mood to catch some classic movies for the winter holiday, these films should be right up your alley.