7 highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

With Christmas right around the corner, it's time we start getting into the holiday mood. And what feels more like a holiday thing to do than cozying up under a blanket and watching a Christmas-themed movie?

These movies carry with them the essence of the festive season. Be it the snowy landscapes, the jingling bells, the lit-up alleyways, the distant carols, or just the overall cheerful ambiance, movies are probably the best art form to capture it.

Keeping that in mind, we have curated a list of films based on and around Christmas, which have raked in the most money. Not only have these films been commercial successes, but they have also become a part of our holiday culture. So if you're feeling like getting into the festive cheer, definitely catch one of these films.

7 Christmas films that earned the most money

1) The Grinch

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (Image via Universal)

The Grinch or Dr. Seuss' The Grinch is an animated Christmas comedy movie from the house of Universal Pictures. Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, the screenplay for the film was written by Michael LeSieur and Tommy Swerdlow. The film itself is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

The characters in the movie were voiced by prominent actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Cameron Seely, Tristan O'Hare, Kenan Thompson and others with Pharrell Williams as the narrator. Released in 2018, the film was inevitably compared with previous iterations of the Grinch. However, it did receive praise for its voice cast and animation.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, The Grinch is fun for the whole family!"

The film grossed over $526 million worldwide to take the top spot on this list.

2) Home Alone

Home Alone (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Home Alone is undoubtedly one of the most iconic holiday comedies from the house of 20th Century Fox. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is written and produced by John Hughes. The film was initially set to be a project from Warner Bros., but production budget restraints changed the production house.

The film starred Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara, John Heard and others in pivotal roles. The film was released in 1990 to mixed initial feedback from its audience but gradually picked up pace. It soon became a cult favorite and an iconic comedy for the Christmas holidays.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Eight-year-old Kevin McAllister is accidentally left behind in suburban Chicago while his family travels on vacation to France during the holiday season. Once he realizes they've left him home alone, Kevin learns to fend for himself and protect his house against bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv, who are planning to rob every house in the neighborhood.

Kevin's mother Kate is frantic when she realizes that she and the family have unintentionally left Kevin behind. She tries to make it back to Chicago as fast as she can, getting help from a polka band leader named Gus Polinski."

Home Alone grossed over $476 million worldwide.

3) Home Alone 2

Home Alone 2 (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Keeping true to its predecessor, Home Alone 2 also did very well when it was released in 1992 and became a hit. John Hughes again wrote the screenplay and produced the film while Chris Columbus directed it.

The cast for the film had Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara and John Heard reprising their roles while Tim Curry and Brenda Fricker joined the ranks. The film received praise for its humor and cast but got criticized for its dark tone for a holiday movie.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"The McAllister family go on a holiday to Florida. Kevin McAllister gets separated from his family, and manages to get himself onto a plane to New York instead. There, he checks into the best hotel with his father's credit card, and sets out to enjoy himself. Unfortunately, the burglars he had foiled before were in New York after being released from jail, and had plans to rob the biggest toyshop in New York on Christmas Eve. Kevin discovers their plan, and sets out to foil their plots again, while the burglars set out to finish off what they had not done before - the killing of the brat Kevin."

Home Alone 2 grossed over $358 million worldwide, right behind its predecessor on this list.

4) How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Image via Universal)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a fantasy comedy film from the house of Universal Pictures. Ron Howard directed the film with a screenplay written by Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman, which was inspired by Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name.

The film starred Jim Carrey in the lead role alongside Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, Mindy Sterling and others in supporting roles alongside Anthony Hopkins as the narrator. The film garnered a cult following with critics praising the performance and makeup. It even won the 2000 Academy Award for Best Make-up.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children's tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who."

The film earned over $345 million worldwide.

5) A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol (Image via Disney)

A Christmas Carol is an animated fantasy film from the house of Walt Disney Studios. The film is written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, basing it on Charles Dickens's classic 1843 novella of the same name.

The voice cast for the film featured Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Robin Wright and others in pivotal roles. Released in 2009, the film was a critical and commercial success. Carrey and Goldman's performances, alongside the motion-captured visuals and original musical score, received special praise.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"When three ghosts take penny-pinching Scrooge on an eye-opening journey, he discovers the true meaning of Christmas - but he must act on it before it’s too late. Complete with spirited bonus features, this exhilarating and touching Disney classic is destined to be part of your holiday tradition, adding sparkle and heart to all your Christmases yet to come."

Disney's A Christmas Carol grossed over $325 million worldwide.

6) The Polar Express

The Polar Express (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Polar Express is an animated fantasy adventure movie from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis with a screenplay that he wrote with William Broyles Jr., basing it on Chris Van Allsburg's 1985 children's book of the same name.

The film starred Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye, Michael Jeter, Chris Coppola and others in pivotal roles. The film was released in 2004 to positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. It even grossed over $286 million on its initial theatrical run against a record budget of $170 million for an animated feature.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him - The Polar Express. When the boy arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus offers him any gift he desires. The boy asks only for a bell from the harness of Santa's reindeer. But on the way home, the bell is lost. Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree, and when he shakes it, the bell makes the most beautiful sound he's ever heard. His mother admires the bell, but she laments that it is broken...for, you see, only a true believer can hear the sound of the bell."

The Polar Express earned over $315 million worldwide.

7) Love Actually

Love Actually (Image via Universal)

Love Actually is a romantic comedy from the house of Universal Pictures. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, the film is an international collaboration between three countries - the United Kingdom, France and the United States.

The cast featured an ensemble of eminent actors including the likes of Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Martin Freeman, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Laura Linney, Martine McCutcheon, Joanne Page and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film was a commercial success, earning three times its original budget.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Funny, irresistible and heartwarming, Love Actually is the ultimate romantic comedy that follows eight couples whose lives intersect shortly before Christmas. ... Take a breathtaking tour of love's delightful twists and turns as you fall under the spell of Love Actually and share the laughs and charm again and again!"

The film earned over $245 million worldwide.

These were some of the most commercially successful Christmas-themed films. Not only were they box-office hits, but over the years, these films have also become part of our popular culture reminding us of winter and the holiday season.