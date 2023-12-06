How to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas? Streaming details, platforms, and more

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a quintessential Christmas film. So much so that it is the highest-grossing Christmas film to date, and the 2018 computer-animated version of the film has raked in $512,858,819 worldwide.

Even though the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas! from 1966 is generally regarded as the best by many, Jim Carrey's 2000 adaptation of the story is still a holiday favorite. The 2018 version is also a fan favorite, especially for children belonging to Generation Alpha.

Adapted from Dr. Seuss's book of the same name, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! receives millions of views annually as families all over the country make it a ritual to watch the movie. You may be curious about the time of this year's screening, or you may be curious out of comfort. We have compiled all the details to stream your favorite version of the beloved holiday film.

Where to stream the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)?

There are a few different streaming services where you may see the first animated Grinch film, but the best option is to have a Peacock membership. If you tune in to TNT or TBS at specific times and days, you can also view it on television. The original Grinch film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, debuted in 1966 as a cartoon, is much shorter—just 26 minutes.

Where to Stream Online

Streaming Service (Peacock)

Rent/Buy (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube)

When to Watch on TV

Sunday, December 10, 2023 - 7 pm and 7:30 pm ET on TBS

Thursday, December 14, 2023 - 7:30 pm ET on TNT

Saturday, December 16, 2023 - 8 am ET on TBS

Sunday, December 17, 2023 - 5:05 p vm ET on TNT

Where to stream Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) starring Jim Carrey?

A still from the film (image via Universal Studios)

The live-action version of the fan-favorite holiday film is one of the most loved versions and rocketed the lore of the Grinch to new heights. Jim Carrey put in a memorable performance as the grumpy creature, and makes for a great watch.

You can watch the live-action Grinch movie starring Jim Carrey in theaters or rent or purchase a digital copy. Tickets for the film will be available at most local theaters. Should you choose to wait for the film's streaming release, it will be available on Peacock from December 20, 2023 until December 31, 2023.

Where to Stream Online

Streaming Service (Peacock on December 20)

Rent/Buy (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV)

When to Watch on TV

Monday, December 25, 2023 - 8 pm ET on NBC

Where to stream The Grinch (2018)?

When the tale of the Grinch was re-animated and released in 2018, it took the theaters by storm and rose to become the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time.

The primary streaming platform for watching the most recent animated film, The Grinch, is Peacock. Additionally, you can view the film on TV at specific times on FX or rent it for $3.99 on several platforms.

Where to Stream Online

Streaming Service (Peacock)

Rent/Buy (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu)

When to Watch on TV

Sunday, December 10, 2023 - 10:30 pm ET on FX

Monday, December 24, 2023 - 12:30 am ET on FX

Sunday, December 25, 2023 - 6 pm PT on FX

Catch up on your favorite version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! as you curl up with your favorite Christmas snacks to enjoy a cozy holiday at home!