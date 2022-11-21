5 best Christmas movies to watch on Prime Video

With the holiday season almost upon us, streaming giants such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ will be looking forward to rearranging their catalogs by bringing Christmas and holiday-themed films to the top. Amazon Prime Video, for one, is a streaming service that is a treasure trove for holiday film lovers.

Not only does Amazon Prime Video boast an expansive catalog of its own, but it also has on-demand and rental services for all kinds of viewers. But being a theme that has been abundantly covered by many generations of directors and storytellers, it can be hard to find the perfect Christmas film.

Here is a list of five Christmas films that will be on our must-watch list for this Christmas season.

Home Alone, Die Hard, and three of the best Christmas films on Amazon Prime Video

1) It's A Wonderful Life- 1946

As they say, old is gold. One of the finest holiday films ever made, It's A Wonderful Life has been on the upper half of Christmas films for over half a century now and continues to be both relevant and entertaining in today's world. Directed by Frank Capra, the film also features one of James Stewart's strongest performances.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"When a frustrated businessman, George Bailey, becomes suicidal, an angel from heaven, Clarence, is sent to him. To his change of heart, she shows him what life would have been without his existence."

2) Home Alone- 1990

Chris Columbus's cult classic, Home Alone, has been the go-to film for almost all 90s kids. The film has been a holiday favorite for channels as well as DVD stores. Starring the incredible Macaulay Culkin, the film has a huge fan following that continues to grow by the year.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he is happy to be in charge, but when thieves try to break into his home, he tries to put up a fight."

3) Black Christmas- 2019

The rather recent entry in this list of Prime Video films is a daring Christmas film that is very different from ordinary holiday-themed films. It is inspired by the 1974 film of the same name. It is directed by Sophia Takal.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"With holidays around the corner, Riley and her friends prepare for a Christmas party. But when a masked stalker targets girls and goes on a killing spree, they decide to fight back."

4) The Preacher's Wife- 1996

A quintessential 90s classic, the Penny Marshall film has a massive fan following owing to its offbeat take on holiday films. Starring the dashing Denzel Washington, The Preacher's Wife remains one of the most-watched Christmas films.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Henry Biggs is the pastor of a struggling Baptist church in a poor section of New York City. His marriage to a choir singer is also failing. He gets help from an angel which enters his life."

5) Die Hard- 1988

Die Hard has been a part of the Christmas debate for decades. Though many will not accept the movie as a Christmas film, it remains one of the cult classics that make the Christmas movie list every year. The synopsis for the Bruce Willis starter reads:

"Hoping to spend Christmas with his estranged wife, detective John McClane arrives in LA. However, he learns about a hostage situation in an office building and his wife is one of the hostages."

Apart from the ones mentioned above, Amazon Prime Video boasts several other Christmas films like The Polar Express, A Bad Moms Christmas, The Holiday, and Last Christmas.

