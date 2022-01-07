Peter Bogdanovich net worth: 'Paper Moon' director's fortune explored as he dies aged 82

On Thursday, January 6, The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon director Peter Bogdanovich passed away at the age of 82. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker died from natural causes at his Los Angeles home.

Peter Bogdanovich is reportedly survived by his family, including his two daughters, Antonia and Sashy Bogdanovich. The director had two marriages which lasted till 1971 and 2001, respectively.

Following the news of his passing, several Hollywood celebrities shared their condolences on social media. These include The Last Picture Show star Jeff Bridges, What's Up Doc? star Barbra Streisand, and director Guillermo del Toro, amongst others.

How much was Peter Bogdanovich worth?

As per multiple publications, Peter Bogdanovich was worth an estimate of $8 to $10 million at the time of his death. The majority of his fortune originated from his acting and directing career, which spanned almost over six decades.

Prior to his foray into filmmaking in the early 1960s, Bogdanovich worked at New York's Museum of Modern Art as a film programmer. He also reportedly worked as a film critic for multiple publications, including Esquire.

Bogdanovich moved to Los Angeles with his first wife, Polly Platt, in 1966 with hopes to find work as a filmmaker in Hollywood. However, he first worked as an actor in the industry. According to IMDb, Bogdanovich debuted in an episode of Kraft Theatre in 1958. Before his directorial debut, the New York native also worked as a film journalist. His first major role as an actor came when he cast himself in his directorial debut, 1968's Targets.

In 1973, Peter Bogdanovich's film, Paper Moon, received high praises. He was nominated for a Golden Globe award for 'Best Director' the following year. The female supporting actors of the film, Tatum O'Neal and Madeline Kahn, both won Oscars for their roles.

Peter Bogdanovich's 1971 film The Last Picture Show won five Oscars in the Best actor and actress, Best supporting actor and actress, and Best Picture categories. He received his second Oscar nomination for Best Director. As a filmmaker, he also received 17 awards throughout his filmmaking career.

Bogdanovich directed 34 projects and appeared in 57 films, shows, and documentaries. He also served as a producer and writer for 14 such projects. Later in the 2000s, Bogdanovich got back to acting with appearances in renowned TV shows like The Sopranos, where he portrayed Dr. Elliot Kupferberg in 14 episodes. He also appeared as himself in a 2010 episode of How I Met Your Mother.

The late actor and filmmaker's fortune is expected to be inherited by his two daughters and remaining close family.

