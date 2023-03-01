Peter Pan & Wendy trailer, release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The highly anticipated movie Peter Pan & Wendy will be released on Disney+ on April 28, 2023. The film is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's 1953 animated film Peter Pan, which in turn is based on the 1904 play Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, aka Peter and Wendy by J. M. Barrie.

Peter Pan & Wendy will see Alexander Molony's debut in the entertainment industry. Molony plays the lead role of Peter Pan, a young resident of Neverland who does not grow up. Peter Pan spends his never-ending childhood having adventures with his friends on the island.

He is the leader of a group called "The Lost Boys," and he interacts with fairies, pirates, mermaids, Native Americans, and sometimes children from beyond Neverland and around the world.

What do we know about Peter Pan & Wendy so far?

Disney fans are finally going to witness the wonders of Neverland in the upcoming film that boasts a live-action setting.

Here is the official trailer of the movie:

The audience can get an idea of the overall storyline from the trailer. Wendy is seen showing up to Neverland and is lost and scared until she meets "The Lost Boys" and Peter Pan. However, do not let the name "The Lost Boys" fool you as the group has female members as well.

There are several enemies, but the worst of them all is the dreaded Captain Hook. We even got a glimpse of Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Peter's best friend and companion, and fans are very excited to see this new presentation of Tinker Bell.

Director/co-writer David Lowery explained that his team wanted to pay tribute to the source material and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation. Lowery shared,

"We set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation. We wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart and a grand yearning for adventure."

Given that the tale of Peter Pan and his adventures is immortal, the director is excited to see how fans will receive the new film. He said,

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen. I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

More about Peter Pan & Wendy

Peter Pan & Wendy stars Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling, Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Joshua Pickering as John Darling, Jacobi Jupe as Michael Darling, Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Molly Parker as Mary Darling, and several others.

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

David Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks and Jim Whitaker. Executive producers include Adam Borba, Thomas M. Hammel, and Toby Halbrooks. Music is helmed by Daniel Hart, while Bojan Bazelli is credited for the cinematography.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be released on Disney+ on April 28, 2023.

