Peter Weber reflects on The Traitors reunion drama and MJ's reaction

In the aftermath of The Traitors season 2 reunion, Peter Weber, known for his stint on The Bachelor, offered his candid reflections on the dramatic events that unfolded to NBC Insider.

The elimination of MJ just before the final round proved to be a pivotal moment, leaving her fans and fellow contestants reeling. Weber expressed empathy for MJ's emotional turmoil, recognizing the toll such a blindsiding elimination can take on a player.

The Traitors season 2 reunion shed light on the intricate strategies and tactics employed by contestants throughout the game, surprising Weber and revealing a depth of gameplay that had not been fully apparent during the show's airing.

MJ Javid's elimination from The Traitors was a moment of high tension and disappointment. Having navigated the game with skill, her exit just before the final round was a shock.

The strategic decision by fellow contestants to vote her out, despite the absence of any remaining Traitors, highlighted the unpredictable nature of the game. Weber, reflecting on this moment, expressed empathy for MJ's situation.

“Yeah, um, listen, I get it. I get it with MJ…I get her feelings and why they were hurt.”

Peter Weber acknowledged the emotional weight of coming so close to the end only to be eliminated, emphasizing the game's inherent challenge of balancing strategy with personal connections. He pointed out that every contestant, including MJ, experienced the highs and lows of the game, with the potential for elimination hanging over their heads at every turn.

“So everyone experiences it. Yeah, she went as far as you could go without winning, so you could say that it hurts even more there. But, everyone felt pain. So you like to think that she can just kind of… She'd be able to drop it and move on, but again, I can't speak for her.

“Everyone's entitled to their own feelings and justified to feel how they feel…But it was… It was unfortunate, I think, that there was so much tension there between MJ, Trishelle, and CT.”

Peter Weber's perspective sheds light on the emotional complexities of reality TV competitions, where strategic decisions often lead to intense personal reactions.

For Weber, the reunion was a revelation, as he learned about the strategies employed by his fellow contestants that had remained hidden during the game.

“Man, it was a wild reunion. Lots of ups and downs, but it ultimately was really good. It was great to see everybody. I enjoyed it…You know, I think it was really interesting to see a lot of people fully reveal their tactics and their strategies that they were playing the full game that they never did during the show", he stated.

The discussions and confrontations at the reunion painted a vivid picture of the game's competitive environment. Contestants, including Weber, engaged in spirited debates about their decisions, strategies, and the implications of their actions.

The last three standing in The Traitors season 2 finale were CT Tamburello, MJ, and Trishelle Cannatella. In the first vote, they voted for each other with each having a 1-1 vote. This was a stalemate. On second chance, Trishelle changed her mind from CT to MJ.

This way, MJ was eliminated and the remaining two emerged victorious as The Traitors season 2 champions, ultimately securing the coveted $208,000 prize fund, which they split evenly, each taking home $104,050.