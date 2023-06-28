Phish Fall Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Phish have announced a new tour, titled Fall 2023 tour. The tour is scheduled to take place from October 6-15, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. This tour is in support of the band's 2022 album, Get More Down, which turns one year old this year.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature shows in Nashville, Dayton and Chicago respectively, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour can currently be requested via the band's official ticketing page (https://phish.shop.ticketstoday.com/EventList.aspx) as well as the band's Tapers page (https://tapers.phishtixrequests.com/).

General tickets for the tour are available from July 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Notably, ticket prices have not been announced.

Phish is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their album by going on tour

The band released their latest album, Get More Down, on October 31, 2022. The album was published under the band's alias, Sci-Fi Soldier, and the tour is in honor of the album's first anniversary.

The full list of dates and venues for the Phish Fall tour 2023 is given below:

October 6, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 7, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 8, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 10, 2023 – Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University Nutter Center

October 11, 2023 – Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University Nutter Center

October 13, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 14, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 15, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

Tracing Phish and their music career

The band was formed in Vermont in 1983 as a collaboration between Trey Anastasio, Mike Gordon, Jon Fishman and Jeff Holdsworth, with the later addition of Page McConnell. Holdsworth left subsequently and the band retained its four-person lineup since then.

The band released their debut studio album, Junta, on May 8, 1989. The album failed to chart but was a commercial success, with an RIA sales certification of Platinum level in the US.

Phish had their first chart breakthrough with their third studio album, A Picture of Nectar, released on February 12, 1992. The album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band released their fourth studio album, Rift, on February 2, 1993. The album peaked at number 51 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was certified at Gold level sales by the RIA in the US.

The band had their highest chart success before their first disbandment with their sixth studio album, Billy Breathes, released on October 15, 1996. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The last album before their disbandment was their eleventh studio album, Undermind, which was released on June 15, 2004. The album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

After the band's disbandment and their subsequent reformation, the band released their twelfth studio album, Joy, on September 8, 2009. The album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band released their thirteenth studio album, Fuego, on June 24, 2014. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart, selling more than 32,000 copies within the first week of its release.

