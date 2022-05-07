Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour: New dates, locations, tickets, and more as singer pledges proceeds towards abortion charity

Phoebe Bridgers has added several shows to her Reunion 2022 Tour, which was first announced in March. The new dates include extended stays in cities Phoebe Bridgers had already planned to visit, including extended runs in New York, Vancouver, and London. Phoebe Bridgers will be supported by her Saddest Factory signees Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson.

Part of the proceeds from every ticket purchased will go to the Mariposa Fund, which is dedicated to providing safe reproductive services for undocumented people who face systemic barriers. Tickets are available for the shows via Ticketmaster.

Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Reunion Tour dates

May 13 – Las Vegas, NV at The Amp at Craig Ranch *

May 14 – Salt Lake City, UT at Kilby Block Party

May 17 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 19 – Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

May 20 – Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *

May 21 – Houston, TX at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall *

May 22 – Gulf Shores, AL at Hangout Festival

May 24 – Tampa, FL at The Cuban Club #

May 25 – St. Augustine, FL at St Augustine Amphitheatre #

May 27 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

May 28 – Louisville, KY at Forecastle Festival

May 31 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre #

June 01 – Omaha, NE at The Waiting Room Outdroos #

June 03 – Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Pavilion #

June 04 – Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

June 07 – Toronto, ON at RBC Echo Beach ^

June 08 – Montreal, QC at MTelus ^

June 09 – Portland, ME at Thompson’s Point ^

June 11 – Washington, DC at The Anthem ^

June 12 – Washington, DC at The Anthem ^

June 13 – Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY at Prospect Park Bandshell !

June 15 – Brooklyn, NY at Prospect Park Bandshell !

June 16 — Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium !

June 20 – Dublin, IE at Fairview Park

June 22 – Glasgow, UK at Barrowland

June 24-25 – Pilton, UK at Glastonbury Music Festival

June 26 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

June 30 – Roskilde, DK at Roskilde Festival

July 01 — Beuningen Gld, NL at Down the Rabbit Hole

July 02 – Werchter, BE at Rock Werchter

July 03 – Ewijk, NL at Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

July 05 – Milan, IT at Carroponte

July 07 – Bilbao, ES at Bilbao BBK Live

July 08 – Madrid, ES at Mad Cool Festival

July 09 – Lisbon, PT at NOS Alive Festival

July 14 – Ostrava, CZ at Colours of Ostrava

July 17 – Paris, FR at Lollapalooza Paris

July 22 – Suffolk, UK at Latitude Festival

July 23 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

July 24 — Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

July 26 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

July 27 — London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

July 28 — London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

July 29 — London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

August 05-06 — San Francisco, CA at Outside Lands

August 07 – Saint Charles, IA at Hinterland Festival

August 18 – Spokane, WA at Spokane Pavilion %

August 20 – Vancouver, BC at Orpheum Theatre %

August 21 – Vancouver, BC at Orpheum Theatre %

August 23 – Redmond, WA at Marymoor Park %

August 24 – Redmond, WA at Marymoor Park %

August 25 – Troutdale, OR at Edgefield %

August 27 – Paso Robles, CA at Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

August 28 – Los Angeles, CA at This Ain’t No Picnic

Reference:

* = w/ Sloppy Jane

# = w/ Charlie Hickey

^ = w/ Claud

! = w/ MUNA

% = w/ Christian Lee Hutson

Phoebe Bridgers is an advocate for reproductive rights

Phoebe Bridgers' announcement comes amidst the backdrop of the recent US Supreme Court draft opinion, which, if passed, would overturn the Roe vs Wade decision and restrict freer access to abortion for women in the US. In a recent Twitter post, Bridgers noted that she had an abortion while she was on tour:

traitor joe @phoebe_bridgers



Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. thecut.com/article/donate… I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. thecut.com/article/donate…

The Reunion Tour is in support of Phoebe Bridgers' second studio album, Punisher. Her debut album, Stranger in the Alps, was released in 2017 and was critically acclaimed as an indie-rock masterpiece.

