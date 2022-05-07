Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour: New dates, locations, tickets, and more as singer pledges proceeds towards abortion charity

Phoebe Bridgers has added several shows to her Reunion 2022 Tour, which was first announced in March. The new dates include extended stays in cities Phoebe Bridgers had already planned to visit, including extended runs in New York, Vancouver, and London. Phoebe Bridgers will be supported by her Saddest Factory signees Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson.
Part of the proceeds from every ticket purchased will go to the Mariposa Fund, which is dedicated to providing safe reproductive services for undocumented people who face systemic barriers. Tickets are available for the shows via Ticketmaster.
Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Reunion Tour dates
- May 13 – Las Vegas, NV at The Amp at Craig Ranch *
- May 14 – Salt Lake City, UT at Kilby Block Party
- May 17 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
- May 19 – Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
- May 20 – Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *
- May 21 – Houston, TX at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall *
- May 22 – Gulf Shores, AL at Hangout Festival
- May 24 – Tampa, FL at The Cuban Club #
- May 25 – St. Augustine, FL at St Augustine Amphitheatre #
- May 27 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #
- May 28 – Louisville, KY at Forecastle Festival
- May 31 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre #
- June 01 – Omaha, NE at The Waiting Room Outdroos #
- June 03 – Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Pavilion #
- June 04 – Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
- June 07 – Toronto, ON at RBC Echo Beach ^
- June 08 – Montreal, QC at MTelus ^
- June 09 – Portland, ME at Thompson’s Point ^
- June 11 – Washington, DC at The Anthem ^
- June 12 – Washington, DC at The Anthem ^
- June 13 – Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
- June 14 – Brooklyn, NY at Prospect Park Bandshell !
- June 15 – Brooklyn, NY at Prospect Park Bandshell !
- June 16 — Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium !
- June 20 – Dublin, IE at Fairview Park
- June 22 – Glasgow, UK at Barrowland
- June 24-25 – Pilton, UK at Glastonbury Music Festival
- June 26 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy
- June 30 – Roskilde, DK at Roskilde Festival
- July 01 — Beuningen Gld, NL at Down the Rabbit Hole
- July 02 – Werchter, BE at Rock Werchter
- July 03 – Ewijk, NL at Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
- July 05 – Milan, IT at Carroponte
- July 07 – Bilbao, ES at Bilbao BBK Live
- July 08 – Madrid, ES at Mad Cool Festival
- July 09 – Lisbon, PT at NOS Alive Festival
- July 14 – Ostrava, CZ at Colours of Ostrava
- July 17 – Paris, FR at Lollapalooza Paris
- July 22 – Suffolk, UK at Latitude Festival
- July 23 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- July 24 — Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- July 26 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton
- July 27 — London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton
- July 28 — London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton
- July 29 — London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton
- August 05-06 — San Francisco, CA at Outside Lands
- August 07 – Saint Charles, IA at Hinterland Festival
- August 18 – Spokane, WA at Spokane Pavilion %
- August 20 – Vancouver, BC at Orpheum Theatre %
- August 21 – Vancouver, BC at Orpheum Theatre %
- August 23 – Redmond, WA at Marymoor Park %
- August 24 – Redmond, WA at Marymoor Park %
- August 25 – Troutdale, OR at Edgefield %
- August 27 – Paso Robles, CA at Vina Robles Amphitheatre %
- August 28 – Los Angeles, CA at This Ain’t No Picnic
Reference:
* = w/ Sloppy Jane
# = w/ Charlie Hickey
^ = w/ Claud
! = w/ MUNA
% = w/ Christian Lee Hutson
Phoebe Bridgers is an advocate for reproductive rights
Phoebe Bridgers' announcement comes amidst the backdrop of the recent US Supreme Court draft opinion, which, if passed, would overturn the Roe vs Wade decision and restrict freer access to abortion for women in the US. In a recent Twitter post, Bridgers noted that she had an abortion while she was on tour:
The Reunion Tour is in support of Phoebe Bridgers' second studio album, Punisher. Her debut album, Stranger in the Alps, was released in 2017 and was critically acclaimed as an indie-rock masterpiece.