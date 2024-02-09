Piaget Polo 79 watch: Where to get, price and more details explored 

The Piaget Polo has made a triumphant return, marking a significant milestone for the esteemed. Celebrating Piaget's 150th anniversary, the Piaget Polo 79 watch pays homage to the iconic 1979 classic Polo timepiece.

Initially debuted in 1979, the Polo watch redefined modern sports chic, becoming emblematic of the era. Piaget reintroduced this watch design in 2016, encapsulating the essence of luxury watches.

Piaget has consistently been a pioneer in the production of high-end timepieces, and the same is reflected in the Piaget Polo 79 watch. This model closely mimics the design of the original Polo watch, paying homage to Piaget's extensive background and skill. The watch's style and functions perfectly capture the brand's history.

Limited to only 79 pieces worldwide, the Piaget Polo 79 watch is priced at $73,000. Crafted from 18k yellow gold weighing 200 gms, this classic timepiece exudes comfort and opulence. The watch can be purchased via the official Piaget channels.

Piaget Polo 79 watch (Image via Piaget)

The Piaget Polo 79 watch features the iconic gadroon pattern, adorning the dial, case, and bracelet. The entire watch is made of 18k yellow gold, which makes it look luxurious while maintaining a lightweight construction.

The dial is embellished with tonal dot engravings for hour markers and minute tracks. The dauphine-style hands of the watch complement the entire design. The large display of Piaget's emblem lends a sense of brand grandeur.

The brushed gold bracelet contrasts with the polished gadroons and bevels that adorn the bracelet's edges, rendering it sharp and refined. The attention to detail is impressive, with a deployant clasp tapering to the end of the bracelet, discretely positioned so as not to disrupt the gadroon and link pattern.

Piaget Polo 79 watch (Image via Piaget)

The watch is equipped with a self-winding movement manufactured by 1200P1, enhancing the dependability and functionality of the watch.

The caseback is open, revealing the movement and allowing wearers to appreciate the craftsmanship. The thin 38mm diameter and 7.45mm thickness of the watch's case define its sleek design.

Georges Edouard Piaget started the company in 1874. It began as a workshop on the Swiss family property. At first, Piaget concentrated on creating high-precision clock movements and pocket watches. The company developed its skill throughout time to create opulent wristwatches. Piaget is renowned for its commitment to creativity and skill.

Piaget Polo 79 watch (Image via Piaget)

Because of his commitment, Piaget has created some of the thinnest movements on the market. The brand blends sophistication and practicality. It is now a significant player in the market for upscale jewelry and watches. Worldwide, watch collectors and aficionados are drawn to Piaget's masterpieces.

The watch is a superb example of high-end watchmaking. It combines the classic design of the original Polo watch with the historical importance of Piaget's 150th anniversary. At $73,000 and with only 79 pieces produced, this watch is an exceptional treasure. For fans and collectors who want to own a piece of Piaget's past, it is ideal.

