Bulgari Lucea Jewelry Watches: Everything we know so far

The debut of the Bulgari Lucea Jewelry Watch in 2014 was a watershed moment for the realm of high-end watches. Named after the Italian and Latin terms for light, "luce" and "lux," respectively, these clocks display Bulgari's distinctive style of daily jewelry. Because of their casual elegance and excellent craftsmanship, they are adored by ladies who value the little joys in life.

Bulgari's commitment to excellence and innovation over the years is reflected in updating the collection with each new iteration. Bulgari Lucea Jewellery Watches will commemorate their 10th anniversary by introducing three new versions. Such timepieces are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

On the occasion of their anniversary, Bulgari will reveal the watches at LVMH Watch Week 2024. While we do not yet have official pricing information, the steel quartz model is expected to start at $4,750, with the most sumptuous two-tone diamond version costing up to $19,000.

Available in a variety of sizes, materials, and patterns, these clocks have rebuilt cases and bands that highlight Bulgari's relentless pursuit of perfection.

Distinct Qualities of the Latest Bulgari Lucea Jewelry Watches

Bulgari Lucea Jewelry Watches from the new collection keep the classic round case and dramatic V-shaped crown from the previous generation. A diamond setting and a crimson cabochon-cut stone now complete these features.

The timepieces are available in two sizes to suit various tastes: 33mm and 28mm. They are available in two metal combinations: all stainless steel or steel and rose gold. These watches are more refined and comfortable to wear than their forebears because of their narrower case.

Mobility and Performance

Bulgari Lucea Jewelry Watches in 33mm have self-winding mechanisms that can keep the timepiece powered for 42 hours. Quartz movements power the smaller 28mm versions.

Since Quartz models do not include a second hand, the display is made more simple, drawing attention to the watches' inherent beauty.

Changes to the Bracelet

Redesigned bracelets are a big deal for Bulgari Lucea Jewelry Watches. Bracelets with rounded V-links and polished middle links are new this season. The timepieces now have a more carefree and alluring vibe thanks to this redesign.

Its combination of form and function is a reflection of Bulgari's jewelry-making prowess. The folding clasp is a practical and fashionable way to fasten the watches.

Accents Inspired by Jewels

The Bulgari Lucea Jewelry Watches include a profusion of jewelry-inspired elements, in keeping with Bulgari's legacy. A variety of gem-set bezels decorated with forty-round brilliant diamonds are offered.

A synthetic sapphire studded with a diamond in a cabochon shape is one of the winding crowns' most eye-catching features. Furthermore, 12 claw-set diamonds serve as hour markers on the dials of all models.

Dial Style

The sunburst design is created visually captivating by utilizing mother-of-pearl intarsio on most of the dials in this series. Classic white or an aqua/turquoise shade is offered for these dials, which bring a lively and modern touch to the collection.

The most striking, however, is the one with a rose gold and steel casing paired with a dial adorned with malachite marquetry. The innovative material selection and harmonizing mosaic-style dial showcase Bulgari's original design, which is both elegant and striking.

A Look Back at Bulgari Lucea

The 2014 season saw the launch of Bulgari's Lucea Jewelry Watches. It became the most prestigious line of women's watches offered by Bulgari. Lucea models are intended to be worn daily, even though they are classified as jewelry watches.

Compared to Bulgari's other jewel-encrusted clocks, they are more laid-back. The Lucea watches are a representation of Bulgari's long history of fine jewelry making, thanks to their unwavering use of diamonds. The two worlds of timekeeping and high-end jewelry are met by these.

Watch and jewelry fans are ecstatic as Bulgari announces the newest additions to the Bulgari Lucea Jewelry Watches range. These are more than simply timepieces; they represent Bulgari's decade-long commitment to infusing every moment with beauty, precision, and elegance.