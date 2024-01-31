Bulgari “Time is Gold” Edition: Everything we know so far

The Bulgari “Time is Gold” Edition has made a stunning debut at LVMH Watch Week in Miami. This watch symbolizes luxury and timelessness, and embodies Bulgari’s commitment to crafting emotions into tangible forms.

Jean-Christophe Babi, the CEO of Bulgari, emphasizes the challenge of shaping emotions, especially time. This year's theme, "Time is Gold," responds to this challenge.

The collection prominently features yellow and rose gold, showcasing the splendor of these precious materials.

Bulgari, a brand renowned for its sophistication and skill in watchmaking, carries on this heritage. Updated versions of the classic Octo Finissimo and Lucea models are also included in this edition.

These items perfectly encapsulate Bulgari's artistry. The Octo Finissimo in Tuscan copper will retail for $13,300 when the Bulgari "Time is Gold" Edition launches shortly.

Octo Finissimo: A blend of elegance and precision

Bulgari “Time is Gold” Edition includes the Octo Finissimo, a hallmark of Bulgari's design philosophy. It combines classic elegance with horological prowess. The new versions, in Yellow Gold and Tuscan Copper, are perfect examples.

The Yellow Gold model features 18k satin-polished gold, a deep blue dial, and a black ceramic crown. The Tuscan Copper variant has a salmon-pink dial and stainless steel build.

Both versions showcase the model’s slim profile and impressive 60-hour power reserve. The Yellow Gold version is priced at $45,500.

Lucea: Radiance in every detail

The Lucea model has been refreshed with an updated design. It features steel or rose gold builds and diamond-set bezels. The mother-of-pearl Intarsio dials create a sunray effect.

A standout is the model with a malachite marquetry Intarsio dial. It has diamond indices and V-shaped crowns with synthetic sapphires. The 33mm version has a self-winding caliber, while the 28mm uses quartz.

Bulgari Bulgari: A timeless statement

Included in the Bulgari “Time is Gold” Edition, the Bulgari Bulgari model wears its name proudly on its bezel. It's a timeless statement piece. The new colorways include rose gold with a silvered dial and yellow gold with a black dial.

Both are available in 26mm quartz or 38mm mechanical versions. Accompanied by alligator straps, these watches will soon be available, ranging from $8,250 to $13,200.

Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition

This collaboration with Lisa from Blackpink is notable. Last year's 700-piece edition featured an opalescent dial. This year, it has a mosaic face of white mother of pearls, diamond indices, and rose gold hands. The limited run includes 400 pieces in 23mm and 1,100 pieces in 33mm.

History of Bulgari

Bulgari has a long history and is a name associated with luxury. It began in Rome as a small jewelry store in 1884. The brand has gained a reputation for its stunning designs and workmanship. It branched out into accessories, watches, and fragrances throughout time.

Bulgari timepieces are renowned for their sophistication, inventiveness, and accuracy. The company has always pushed the frontiers of watchmaking. It blends contemporary design with age-old methods. In the market for upscale watches, Bulgari is still at the top.

The Bulgari “Time is Gold” Edition is a collection of timeless elegance. It reflects the brand's commitment to excellence. The Octo Finissimo, Lucea, Bulgari Bulgari, and Lisa special edition models all highlight the brand's skill. These watches are pieces of art, not simply clocks.

The collection is a must-have for watch enthusiasts and Bulgari fans. The release of these exquisite timepieces is eagerly awaited.