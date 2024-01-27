H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Wyoming Jade Watch: Where to get, price and more details explored

The H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Wyoming Jade Watch introduces a new chapter in luxury watchmaking. This timepiece is a key part of the expanding Streamliner collection. Featuring a tourbillon model with a unique dial, it displays traditional artistry and modern aesthetics.

H. Moser & Cie. has maintained a substantial Streamliner collection in their portfolio. All of its renowned timepieces have gained a reputation for being both refined and precise. This demonstrates their dedication to design and innovate, and this new model is no exception, increasing the benchmark of the watchmaking brand.

A limited edition of 100 pieces, the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Wyoming Jade Watch is priced at $119,900. At this time, it is accessible for inquiries at the official boutiques and website of H. Moser. Due to its exclusive design and restricted supply, it is highly sought after.

H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Wyoming Jade Watch has only 100 pieces in the market

The dial of the Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Wyoming Jade Watch uses natural jade from Wyoming. Each piece is unique, with its own marks and shades. This adds a level of exclusivity to each watch.

Precision-cut jade and hand polishing

Every piece of jade is precision cut to be 1 – 1.2mm thick and is carefully applied to the watch case. The jade is hand polished, preserving its natural brilliance. This meticulous process ensures the highest quality.

Dial embellishments

The dial keeps embellishments to a minimum. It features only three hour markers and Globolight®-filled hands. These accompany the one-minute flying tourbillon. This minimalist design highlights the watch's elegance.

Technical features and movement

The sapphire crystal caseback provides a full view of the Manufacture caliber. The automatic HMC 806 movement features a bi-directional pawl winding system and an 18-carat oscillating weight.

The watch also has an in-built power of 3-days' power reserve. This ensures reliability and convenience for the wearer.

Cushion-shaped case and size

The timepiece features the Streamliner’s emblematic cushion-shaped case with its 40mm diameter, a size suitable for various wrist sizes.

5N red gold build and integrated bracelet

H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Wyoming Jade Watch (Image via H. Moser & Cie.)

The watch comes in a 5N red gold build. It includes a matching integrated bracelet with a folding clasp closure. The red gold adds to the watch's luxurious appeal.

About H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Wyoming Jade Watch, the official site of H. Moser & Cie states:

"The dial is crafted from a very rare form of green jade stone, known as Wyoming Jade. Untreated, the Wyoming Jade stands out for its visual purity and deep olive tone. Containing subtle, naturally occurring marks and unique shades, the jade is worked with meticulous respect for its original structure, whose exceptional quality is revealed in its uniform composition of an almost immaculate purity."

The H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Wyoming Jade Watch is priced at $119,900. It is available for inquiry at H. Moser’s official boutiques and website. This watch is a limited edition with only 100 pieces available.

H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Wyoming Jade Watch is making headlines owing to its innovation, exclusivity and luxury. Due to its distinctive design and restricted supply, it is an absolute necessity for collectors and enthusiasts. It's high time they should keep an eye on this piece for their wardrobe.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.