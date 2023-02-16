Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Ahead of its premiere on March 17, 2023, California-based film distribution and production company Vertical Entertainment dropped the trailer for Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game. Based on a real life incident, the movie has been directed by the filmmaking duo Austin and Meredith Bragg.

Set in 1975, Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game will chronicle how Roger Sharpe, a GQ journalist and real-life pinball wizard, helped reverse the 35-year ban on pinball imposed by the New York City administration.

A scene from the film. (Photo via Pinball website)

The cast comprises Mike Faist as Sharpe, Crystal Reed as his love interest, Ellen, and Dennis Boutsikaris as the older Sharpe. While Faist is a BAFTA and Tony-nominated actor and was last seen as Riff in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Reed is a Teen Wolf alum.

Meanwhile, Boutsikaris, a double Obie Award and 13 Golden Earphone Awards winner, was recently seen as lawyer Rich Schweikart in seasons 1, 2, 4, and 6 of the top-rated series Better Call Saul.

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game chronicles the story of real-life pinball wizard Roger Sharpe

The trailer and official synopsis

The Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game trailer starts in a documentary fashion, where a restless Sharpe (Boutsikaris) is being asked by an interviewer about the “greatest shot” he ever took. He smirks before the trailer, aided by signature ‘70s music in the backdrop, jumps to 1975 and Mike Faist as Sharpe enters the scene and GQ’s office.

The following frames elaborately showcase Sharpe, a divorced man, and his obsession with pinball. He talks about his potential love interest, Ellen, and that the game helps him focus and “may be the thing I am best at.” However, when the police break all the pinball machines in front of his very eyes, the young scribe is devastated.

The rest of the story revolves around how he plays pinball in front of suited-up government employees to prove that the game is about skill and not luck.

A scene from the film. (Photo via Pinball website)

The synopsis for the film, as released by its official website, reads:

“An unsettled writer with a fantastic mustache, ROGER SHARPE, finds solace and confidence in one thing he has mastered: pinball. When a police raid destroys the only machines he can find in 1970s New York City, he learns the game is illegal.”

Sharpe reluctantly teams up with the Music and Amusement Association to overturn the ban. In the meantime, his personal life takes a positive turn when he finds love in artist and single mother, Ellen. The synopsis adds:

“Roger’s path to save pinball ultimately rescues him. He and Ellen overcome their pasts and take a shot at love. Roger learns what it means to take a chance—and that commitment is the most rewarding gamble of all. Based on a true story.”

The cast and staff of Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game

Roger Sharpe is associated with Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game movie as a co-executive producer, along with Nick Reid. On the other hand, Tony Glazer, Summer Crockett Moore, Stacey Parks, Rob Pfaltzgraff, and Lana Link form the team of producers.

A scene from the film. (Photo via Pinball website)

Apart from Mike Faist, Crystal Reed, and Dennis Boutsikaris, the film will see Christopher Convery, Damian Young, and Mike Doyle, among others, in supporting roles.

The film, which marks the feature debut of the Bragg Brothers, was earlier shown at various festivals, where it gained critical acclaim. Pinball also won the IFJA Directorial Debut and Audience Choice Awards at the Heartland International Film Festival.

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is set for a day-and-date or simultaneous release on Friday, March 17, 2023.

