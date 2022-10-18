“We almost actually don’t use any of her double” - Director Gauadgnino on Zendaya training with Brad Gilbert for upcoming tennis-centric movie

Former tennis player and coach Brad Gilbert has been busy helping director Luca Gaudagnino with his upcoming tennis-centric movie, "Challenger". In an interview with Variety, he was all praise for his star cast who trained hard with Gilbert.

Gilbert, who had an active career in the 1980s with 20 singles titles under his belt, is on board as a consultant for the movie. After his playing days, he became a coach, notably helping Andre Agassi to six Grand Slam titles.

He trained with the cast of Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist for three months. The Oscar-winning director seemed impressed with them for their dedication, according to IndirWire.

“They spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino said of the trio of actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically.”

He specifically mentioned Zendaya, whom he joked was probably ready to play at the US Open. He said that she moved like a pro and, looking at the final edit, he realized that she did not even require a body double.

"She’s wonderful, I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.” he added.

Much like his Oscar-winning movie, Call Me By Your Name, the director revealed that this would also be a "fairly fizzy" movie with queer undertones.

Luca Gaudagnino takes former tennis pro turned coach Brad Gilbert's help for portrayal of characters in his new movie

Brad Gilbert with Andy Murray

To lend authenticity to the movie's characters, Oscar-winning director Luca Gaudagnino has taken on former tennis player Brad Gilbert as a consultant. He fits right into a mentor's role as a former coach to many successful tennis pros like Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, Andy Roddick and Kei Nishikori.

The director revealed that the movie is a love triangle between three central characters. Tashi, played by Zendaya, is a former player who turns coach for her husband. Mike Faist plays the husband whose career is on the fall and is then forced to face his best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend, Patrik, played by Josh O'Connor.

“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really fucked-up people that I love very much. And a sports film, why not?” Guagadnino said.

The movie will be Guagadnino's first comedy and is due for release in August 2023.

