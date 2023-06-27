Platonic episode 8 on Apple TV+: Release date, what to expect, and more details

Episode 8 of Platonic is set to be released on Apple TV+ on June 28, 2023, at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET. The comedy TV series premiered on the streaming service on May 24, 2023, and aired the seventh episode last Wednesday. Titled Let the River Run, the previous episode was helmed by Nicholas Stoller and based on a script by Francesca Delbanco, who has written the plot for episode 8 as well.

Titled San Diego, the synopsis of episode 8, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

“Will and the guys take Sylvia on a business trip to San Diego; Charlie grows more suspicious about Sylvia and Will's relationship.”

In the last episode, viewers saw how Sylvia struggled at her new workplace. Upon Will’s insistence and encouragement, she joined a new law firm to get back in the professional domain.

However, her enthusiasm quickly dissipated when she realized that, compared to her, her 20-something colleagues are much more energetic and promising. To make matters worse, at one point, she dozes off in the office and eventually loses her job. San Diego is expected to take off from this premise.

Platonic episode 8 sees Charlie finally getting worried about Will and Sylvia's closeness

In Let the River Run, Will learned about a new plan being hatched by his ex-wife, Audrey’s stepbrother Reggie, and his friend-cum-business partner, Andy. Reggie is also the main financier of Will’s brewery, which makes it all the more difficult for the latter to navigate personal matters.

Episode 8 will deal with this arc as well alongside focusing on Charlie, Sylvia’s attorney husband, who is growing wary of her and Will’s closeness. Season 1 of Platonic will have two more episodes after San Diego before either culminating with an open climax and paving the path for another round or offering a well-rounded finale.

As of now, there’s no update on a sophomore season. The last two episodes are titled Slumber Party and When Will Met Sylvia, respectively. Episode 9 will air on July 5, while the season finale will hit Apple TV+ on July 12. Delbanco has handled the pen duties for both.

Episode 8 will have a runtime of 33 minutes and star Rose Byrne as Sylvia, Seth Rogen as Will, Luke Macfarlane as Charlie, Carla Gallo as Katie, Tre Hale as Andy, and Andrew Lopez as Reggie, among others.

Synopsis, Rose Byrne’s take on the show, and more

The official gist of the ongoing comedy series reads:

“A platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes more consuming – and destabilizes their relationship in a hilarious way.”

Platonic is the show’s lead stars Byrne and Rogen’s second project together after Neighbors, a 2014 romantic comedy. Speaking about her character, Byrne told Salon Talks:

“There is a side of Sylvia that she reveals to Will that she just can't show to her husband…and she can't show to her mom friends, and she can't show to her children.”

Admitting that the show is a straightforward comedy, the Australian actress said that they are “going for the laughs" and the joke is "the most important thing.”

Byrne’s upcoming films are Insidious: The Red Door, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Inappropriate Behavior. Rogen, on the other hand, has several films in the pipeline, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Dumb Money, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Mufasa: The Lion King, among others.

Platonic episode 8, San Diego, will hit Apple TV+ on June 28, 2023, at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET.

