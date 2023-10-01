Pokémon x Gelato Pique collection: Everything we know so far

From the world of animated wonder, Pokémon x Gelato Pique collection evokes a sense of leisure and relaxation in a fashionable form. Combining the delightful allure of Pokémon with the sophisticated comfort of Gelato Pique, this collaboration beckons fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Building upon Pokémon's inherent charm, with characters known for their snoozing and singing, like the melodious Jigglypuff, this collection is a whimsical dive into luxury loungewear.

While Pokémon has touched many ventures, this partnership with Gelato Pique offers a fresh perspective, resonating with both nostalgia and contemporary style.

Making its grand debut after the launch of the Pokémon Sleep app, the collection is now up for grabs on the Gelato Pique webstore. With prices ranging from a modest $17 to a plush $281 USD, there's something for every Pokémon aficionado.

The bond between Pokémon and Gelato Pique wasn't formed overnight. Pokémon, with its vast array of unique and beloved characters, naturally aligned with Gelato Pique's vision of delivering comfort with style.

This is not Gelato Pique's first major collaboration; they previously launched a line with Eames Office in March.

However, the Pokémon x Gelato Pique collection is poised to cater to a broader audience, infusing the playful world of Pokémon with the luxurious touch of Gelato Pique.

Steering the 38-piece collection are the delightful hoodie-and-shorts sets. These are not mere clothing pieces but artworks that echo the signature color patterns and the unmistakable pointy-eared designs of Pokémon.

The long-sleeve tees are looking more interesting with Charizard, Squirtle, Slowpoke, and Togepi. And for those who want more than just wearables, the collection boasts stuffed toys, hand towels, sleep masks, blankets, and even small toiletry bags.

As the official website speaks of the Pokémon x Gelato Pique collection:

"Dozing, snoring, snoozing... Wrap yourself in fluffy comfort as you go to sleep and wake up with your favorite Pokémon for happiness and self-care at home."

It adds:

"This is a special collaboration with Pokémon inspired by Pokémon Sleep, a sleep tracker app that turns sleep into entertainment, and Gelato Pique, a loungewear brand that brings joy to the moments before sleep."

Price range of this Pokémon x Gelato Pique collection is:

Gelato Jigglypuff Parka & Shorts Set: $225.00

Gelato Pikachu Parka & Shorts Set $225.00

Gelato Pikachu Hair Band: $41.10

Gelato Snorlax Hoodie & Leg Warmers Leggings Set: $237.30

Baby Moco Jacquard Pullover & Long Pants Set: $192.20

Baby Moco Jacquard Pullover & Long Pants Set: $205.00

Baby Moco Jacquard Blanket : $101.50

Medium Size Sleep Motif Pouch: $50.80

Large Size Sleep Motif Pouch: $55.00

Baby Moco Jacquard Shawl Cardigan (S-M): $166.70

Sleep Motif Long Sleeve T-Shirt: $76.10

Sleep Motif Long Sleeve T-Shirt: $63.60

Baby Moco Snorlax Eye Mask: $46.50

The Pokémon x Gelato Pique collection is not just another merchandise lineup; it's an amazing blend of nostalgia and modern fashion.

For fans of Pokémon, it offers a trip down memory lane, while for fashion enthusiasts, it brings a fresh, playful twist to loungewear.

As you wrap yourself in the luxurious fabrics adorned with your favorite Pokémon, one thing is certain: relaxation just leveled up.