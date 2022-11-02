Where to buy the Puma x Pokémon footwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear label Puma is collaborating with the iconic Japanese franchise, Pokémon. The dynamic duo is commemorating the Japanese franchise's 25th anniversary by launching five classic Puma footwear silhouettes in the Kanto character themes.

In 2022, Pokémon collaborated with many labels such as Clark Originals and Crocs to celebrate the 25th anniversary, but the collab with Puma marks one of the biggest collaborations this year for the Japanese media franchise. The 5-piece footwear collection will be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma, select retailers such as Foot Locker, and more on November 11, 2022.

More about the upcoming Puma x Pokémon footwear collection featuring Four iconic - Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, and Pikachu - characters

Footwear labels across the industry have a long history of connecting with new movies, shows, anime, and media franchises to bring pop-culture references, color palettes, and distinct design motifs to their classic designs.

This year, Japanese anime and manga have been the go-to for the sneaker industry, such as Adidas' collaboration with Yu-Gi-Oh!, Nike collaborated with Hello Kitty, Vans collaborated with One Piece, and now Puma is collaborating with Pokémon.

For the latest collection, Puma is paying homage to the ever-popular and beloved first generation characters of Pokémon by immotalizing them in sneaker form. Puma's official e-commerce site introduces the collaboration:

"From the Kanto region to your closet, the first-ever PUMA x POKÉMON collab has arrived. The collection stands out with contemporary streetwear cues, eye-catching colors, and authentic Pokémon details – so you can be the best-dressed Trainer out there."

PokéJungle: Gen IX @pokejungle New shoes are coming from Pokémon and @PUMA ! Featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, their will be both adult and children's sizes. Coming this month, possibly on November 12. More images below New shoes are coming from Pokémon and @PUMA! Featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, their will be both adult and children's sizes. Coming this month, possibly on November 12. More images below👇 https://t.co/Zgb9GFdJch

The original first generation characters Charmander, Pikachu, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur make appearances over four classic German sportswear giant silhouettes, i.e.- RS-X, Suede, Slipstream, and Future Rider.

The fiery character Charmander appears over the Slipstream model in Dark Cheddar / Pale Lemon colorway. The upper 1987 basketball sneaker silhouettes are constructed out of suede material. The shoe will be released at a retail price of $100 for adult men's sizes, $65 for pre-school sizes, and $60 for toddler sizes.

The second on the list is Squirtle, which appears in the iconic icy blue hues upon the Puma Suede sneakers. Deep blue hues appear over the silhouette, which features icy blue translucent soles. The shoe will be released at a retail price of $80 for men, $60 for grade-school sizes, and $55 for pre-school sizes.

The Pikachu character, which is the most popular, appears over the RS-X and Future Rider sneakers. The RS-X silhouette comes clad in Empire Yellow / Pale Lemon colorway at a retail price of $120 for men. In the Future Rider silhouette, the Yellow / Pale Lemon colorway makes its way with TBD prices.

Lastly, Bulbasaur also adds color to the Future Rider model in green hues. The price for the silhouette hasn't been revealed yet. All five pairs feature the respective generation of one character on the tongue tags.

The Japanese franchise's themed hang tags, heel element logos, and insole branding finishes off the look, while denoting the fighting style of the iconic characters. The entire collection is set to be released on November 12, 2022 on the official website of Puma and select retailers in retail prices varying between $55 to $120.

