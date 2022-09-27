Where to buy Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh footwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with the popular Japanese manga, anime, and trading card game series Yu-Gi-Oh for a footwear collection. The Yu-Gi-Oh anime series was created by Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi, who passed away in July 2022.

The collaboration will rework two footwear models from the Y2K era, a nod to how Yu-Gi-Oh took the world by storm in the early 2000s.

An official release date for the collection hasn't been revealed by the label yet, however, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the collection is expected to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers in the coming months.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh footwear collection consisting of ADI2000 and Reptossage silhouettes

The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is the latest to join the increasingly prominent list of manga and anime collaborations. Whether it be multiple exciting sneaker collaborations or runway showcases, more and more franchises are offered chances to shine in the fashion world. The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise has seen many collaborations with labels for thematic releases, however, the franchise is now taking things to the next level with Adidas Originals.

The series showcased Yu-Gi and his friends being sneakerheads, however the label has rarely had any opportunity to work within the sneaker industry. Changing the flow, the German sportswear giant is releasing two iterations of Reptossage slides and ADI2000 sneakers.

Both the ADI2000 and Reptossage silhouettes are given a makeover inspired by the series' protagonist and antagonist. The collection will include two new colorways on all four silhouettes featuring either Seto Kaiba or Yugi Mutou with their respective summons of Blue Eyes White Dragon and Dark Magician.

The first in the line is ADI2000 sneakers, which will be available in Blue Eyes White Dragon and Dark Magician colorways. Both ADI2000 sneakers are constructed out of white leather base, which are further accented with light blue accents on the "Seto Kaiba" colorway and lavender hits on the Yugi Mutou iteration.

The silhouette takes its design inspiration from the bulky skate shoes of the early 2000s sneakers. Each silhouette also carries graphics of their summons on the lateral walls of the shoe. The Dark Magician colorway features a Millennium Puzzle graphic and "Dark Magic!!" lettering on the tongue.

The second colorway is the "Blue Eyes White Dragon" which features the Kaiba Corp logo on the lateral wall and the "Burst Stream!!" lettering on the tongues. Each sneaker comes with special packaging and a tag featuring different pieces of Exodia.

The second silhouette is the Reptossage slides, which favor a black and purple theme. The first pair favors black and purple hues, while the second colorway features black and blue hues. Many of the same influences are carried over from the shoes to the Reptossage.

The slides dress their straps with large detailed graphic imagery of the aforementioned summons.

The black and purple pair features Yugi Mutou and the Dark Magician over the straps, while the blue and black pair features Seto Kaiba and Blue Eyes White Dragon on the straps.

The collaborative footwear collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers globally in the coming months.

