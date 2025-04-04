Pop-Tarts teams up with Girl Scouts to release 2 new flavors: All you need to know

Pop-Tarts has joined forces with the Girl Scouts of the USA to launch two brand-new toaster pastries inspired by cookies. The collaboration has introduced two new flavors of Thin Mints and Frosted Caramel Coconut, blending Pop-Tarts with the nostalgia of Girl Scout cookies.

Launched in the beginning of April 2025, this collaboration is bringing together two iconic brands, for its customers to celebrate the cookie season with a twist. Here is everything one needs to know about the latest launch.

Pop-Tarts and Girl Scouts unite to launch two new flavors

Thin Mints and Caramel Coconut tarts are now available at major retailers (Image via poptarts.com)

The collaboration has introduced two limited-edition flavors that pay tribute to the most popular Girl Scout cookies:

1) Frosted Thin Mints Pop-Tarts

This cookie variant features a cocoa crust filled with a mint chocolate filling. The cookie is topped with a rich chocolate frosting that replicates the cool and sweet flavor of a Thin Mint cookie.

2) Frosted Caramel Coconut Pop-Tarts

Inspired by the Caramel deLites, best known as Samoas, this flavor brings together a buttery pastry shell with a filling of caramel and toasted coconut. The cookie is topped with caramel-chocolate-flavored icing that complements the rich notes of the original cookie.

Availability and pricing

The Girl Scout Cookie Tarts launched their new edition in April 2025 with a time-limited availability. The breakfast pastries are available through select retail stores including Costco and Sam’s Club where shoppers can purchase the new flavors as 32-count mega packs.

The 32-count packs of the cookie-flavored Pop-Tarts are retailing for $8.49, offering plenty of cookie-inspired breakfast pastries without breaking the bank. The pricing of these products depends on the specific retailer, so individuals should contact their nearby stores for additional information.

About the brands

The iconic toaster pastries (Image via Getty)

Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts, a brand known for its toaster pastries owned by Kellogg’s, is one of the most renowned brands in the breakfast and snack food industry. The brand was first introduced in 1964 and quickly became a go-to breakfast option for sugar-loving individuals.

The different Pop-Tart variations consist of sweet fillings that lie within thin pastry layers that occasionally get finished with frosting on top.

The brand is known for constantly experimenting with various flavors, from classics like Strawberry and Brown Sugar Cinnamon to limited-edition drops inspired by soda to candy brands.

Girl Scouts

In 1912, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) founded its nonprofit youth organization for empowering girls through programs that combine educational activities and leadership development with outdoor camping alongside community programs and Girl Scout Cookie sales.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program began running in the 1910s to generate funds that supported troop activities. The annual fundraising initiative stands as the most recognized charitable event across the entire United States. Numerous million cookie boxes get distributed yearly to support local troops and programs.

Cookies like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Tagalongs have become crowd favorites.

The new Frosted Caramel Coconut and Frosted Thin Mints Tarts are a unique way to enjoy the mix of two classic treats. The cookie-flavored tarts are available for a limited time at stores like Sam’s Club, Costco, and select grocery retailers.

