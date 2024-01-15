Possible reason why 90 Day Fiancé's Anali is keeping her relationship with Clayton a secret from her father

The recent episode of 90 Day Fiancè saw Anali Vallejos and Clayton Clark getting much attention as a couple because of the ambiguity in their relationship. The recent episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancè came out on January 14, 2024, finally gave some clarity on where their relationship might be heading.

The previous episodes of the season saw Clayton's frustration over Anali not informing her father about him. He even threatened to do it himself if Anali didn't. The latest episode suggested that Anali's doubts over Clayton might be why she isn't telling her dad about him.

The reason why Anali isn't informing her father about Clayton on 90 Day Fiancé

Anali, 26, came on 90 Day Fiancé from Peru because she was in love with Clayton. However, her uncertainty about Clayton was clear because she had expressed her thoughts on seeing others before she decided to marry Clayton.

Things started going downhill for her when she first saw the state of Clayton's apartment. The house was a mess, with two guinea pigs and two chihuahuas living in it. He even had his mother living in the closet of his house.

She wasn't impressed, but decided to give him a chance. However, things only worsened. The two weren't physically intimate for about two months, because she seemingly found excuses to fight with him, making her uncertainty even more apparent.

Meanwhile, Clayton's frustration over her not informing her dad grew. She would tell him, "I’m going to talk to my dad when I want" and that her dad was very "overprotective." Clayton even said that he would inform him if she didn't, but that didn't persuade her either.

In the latest episode, Clayton's friend, Kameron, suggested to him that she might be uncertain of their relationship because of which she doesn't want to tell her father. As per ScreenRant, she may also be scared of her father's reaction to the news.

How did Clayton and Anali come to 90 Day Fiancé?

Anali Vallejos from Peru first met Clayton Clark, 29, from Kentucky on a language learning app. They soon started chatting and getting to know each other, eventually becoming closer.

Anali then came to America for 90 Days on a K1 Visa, to see if she could marry Clayton and make herself stay there forever. The latter proposed to her on their third meeting. Even though Anali said 'Yes,' her hesitation about their relationship was clear, because she hadn't seen Clayton's house yet.

The recent episode saw her making their relationship public by posting about them on Instagram, bringing a little relief to Clayton.

However, she still hasn't personally informed her father. Whether her father is on Instagram or not is unclear.

The upcoming episodes will see Clayton making changes in his living conditions to better them for her.

90 Day Fiancé follows the lives of people who are in America for 90 Days on a K1 visa. They have 90 Days to decide on getting married to their American partner to continue their stay in the country. If not, they have to leave.

The ongoing season has quite a few fan favorites, including Sam and Citra, as well as Jasmine and Gino. The upcoming episode 14 is to air on January 21, 2024, on TLC at 8 pm ET.